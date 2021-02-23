How AGT Judge Made Fun of Simon Cowell’s Dangerous Back Injury

Those who follow Howie Mandel on Instagram are well aware that the 65-year-old is a trickster, but they may not know how far he’s willing to go to get a good laugh.

A few months ago, Mandel sent Simon Cowell a tricycle. What’s the joke? Well, Cowell was hurt after testing out a new electric bicycle last summer. It appears Mandel thought a tricycle may be a bit more manageable for the music producer.

When Mandel later reposted the photo, he wrote, “Safe biking my friend.”

Safe biking my friend https://t.co/RGMh1afznE — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) August 21, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

Simon’s Back Injury

Simon Cowell Has Surgery After Breaking Back In E-Bike AccidentSimon Cowell will not be sitting in a judges chair for the first two live episodes of "America's Got Talent" after breaking his back during an e-bike accident over the weekend. ET Canada has the latest on his terrifying injury. SUBSCRIBE to our channel: youtube.com/user/ETCanadaOfficial FOLLOW us here: etcanada.com Facebook: facebook.com/etcanada Twitter: twitter.com/etcanada Instagram: instagram.com/etcanada… 2020-08-10T19:47:48Z

Last August, Cowell suffered a terrible back injury while quarantining in Los Angeles.

According to Hollywood Life, Cowell was testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his Malibu home.

A rep later told the outlet, “Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike whilst testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family. He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight, he’s under observation and is doing fine.”

According to FR 24, Cowell underwent six hours of surgery to “insert a metal rode into his spine after breaking three vertebrae.”

After the accident, Cowell tweeted, “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”

Because of his injury, he was forced to step away from America’s Got Talent.

When a source close to Cowell spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, they shared, “[Simon] is doing as well as one could be after back surgery, and he knows that he really dodged a bullet and could easily be paralyzed or worse dead. “o, he is counting his lucky stars … He is enjoying this time with Eric, and he is loving that Eric is actually a big help around the house and getting things for his dad throughout his recovery. Whether it is something like a drink or food or a book, Eric is really stepping up and helping out.”

Cowell Has Since Shed Some Pounds

In December, Hello Magazine snapped pics of Cowell in Barbados, enjoying quality time with his family.

He was even spotted riding a jet ski, suggesting his back is healing well.

In February, the Daily Mail reported that Cowell has shed more than 20lb in weight after adopting a vegan diet. The outlet wrote, “Simon has shed more than 20Ibs in weight thanks to a fastidious vegan diet, which he changed in order to keep up with his son Eric, six.”

Another source close to the music mogul told Page Six that Cowell is walking 10,000 steps a day as he continues his recocevery. When his co-star, Amanda Holden, was interviewed by the outlet, she shared, “He’s doing well. I keep in touch with Lauren every week. His will and determination to get himself better is inspiring.”

READ NEXT: Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video