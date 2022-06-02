What’s Next For ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Huntergirl?

Huntergirl came in second place on season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol,” but that doesn’t mean that her career is over. Now, the singer-songwriter is working on new music and planning to start singing more shows.

In an ask me anything on Instagram on June 2, 2022, Huntergirl shared that she’s looking forward to “working on new music and playing shows soon.”

She also told her fans that she has been looking up to Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire since she was a “little girl.”

Huntergirl Shared a Snippet of a New Song

In her Instagram Q&A, Huntergirl shared a sneak peek of a new song she’s been working on.

“You don’t talk about your feelings, that don’t mean they don’t hold no weight. Tell me who that you believe in, that lovin’ somebody ain’t safe,” she sings in the upbeat 10 seconds that she shared with her Instagram followers.

She also said that she has written a song about her hometown when somebody asked if she ever would.

“Actually just wrote one yesterday … should I post a sneak peek this week and see what y’all think?” she wrote.

The singer-songwriter also said that she will “maybe” one day collaborate with “American Idol” winner Noah Thompson.

Huntergirl Is Working With A-List Songwriters

Huntergirl has shared snaps of herself working with A-list Nashville country songwriters Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz.

“I want to put out new music,” she told TV Insider. “I want to go out on tour. I want to sing songs. I want to say thank you to everyone who supported me through this entire year. I want to hear my song on the radio. I would love to play the Opry one day. Doing all these things I’ve dreamed of my entire life.”

During the interview, Huntergirl shared that “American Idol” was the hardest thing she’s done.

“The competition was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “Getting to have Luke there to cheer me on meant everything. I’ve looked up to him since I was a little girl. There were moments when you are down, worried, or scared. We’re learning songs on the fly with a band, then we’re on TV… I was really nervous and scared about getting the songs right. It was just a lot.”

The best piece of advice she received while on the show came from Carrie Underwood, country music star and former “American Idol” winner.

“I’ve loved her for a long time and watched her on ‘Idol,'” she said. “To see how far her career has gone made me think I could do this one day. She has shown so many little girls what was possible. She just told me to believe in myself. She said it was hard work, but you’ve got to keep pushing on. She gave me that confidence boost going into the final two weeks. She made me feel like I was good enough.”

“American Idol” will return in the early months of 2023. The three judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are all expected to return for the upcoming season, as is long-time host Ryan Seacrest.

