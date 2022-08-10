‘Idol’ Getaway: Carrie Underwood & Mariah Carey’s Amazing Summer Rental

When superstars need a place to rent for a summer getaway, they don’t search Airbnb like regular folks. Luxury real estate brokers like Nest Seekers International find incredible properties for celebrities to rent — and two “American Idol” alums chose the same spectacular house for a summer getaway.

Former “Idol” judge Mariah Carey just left the property after paying six figures to rent it out for two weeks, and Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood rented the home for a previous summer trip.

Agent Showcases ‘Idol’ Getaway

Dylan Eckardt, who calls himself the Prince of Real Estate, posted Instagram photos on July 29 of the home in the Hamptons where both superstars have stayed.

“It was amazing working with icon @mariahcarey to help her Find a One of a kind Hamptons compound (But Then again I am the best),” he wrote.

According to Realtor.com, the gated compound — with two homes on seven acres — is located in Water Mill, N.Y. With a total of 8,500 square feet, there are nine bedrooms, a home theater, gym, wine cellar and multiple decks with incredible views. The infinity pool with hot tub cost a million dollars to build.

The property is available for sale for a cool $20 million, and co-listing agent Shawn Elliot told Forbes that Carey was seriously considering buying it. But the listing comes with a twist; the firm now plans to partner with luxury home builder Roman James, who will tear down the current mansion, and replace it with a state-of-the-art, modern “Ironman” inspired home. With the upgrade, the property is then expected to fetch $50 million.

Carey Thanks Team For Great Property

On July 25, Carey posted a photo of herself in one of the rooms at the compound, looking relaxed in a sparkly silver track suit, holding one of her dogs.

“Out East for the week, soaking it all in,” Carey wrote. She also thanked the brokers for helping her find the property to rent.

According to The New York Post, Carey took her twins, Moroccan (“Rock”) and Monroe, whom she shares with ex Nick Cannon, on the summer getaway.

“We showed Mariah a number of homes for rent for her two-week stay in the Hamptons,” Elliott told the Post. “She chose Eagle’s Point because of the insane 280-degree views,” which he said extend from the exclusive Atlantic Golf Course to Mecox Bay and the ocean. Every room has its own deck for taking in the views.

It isn’t clear when Underwood stayed at the mansion, but the singer did spend time in the Hamptons in July 2019, hosting launch events for her Calia active clothing line and visiting visiting Pindar Vineyard.