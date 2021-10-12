Janelle Arthur was a contestant on seasons 10, 11, and 12 of “American Idol.” The singer first performed during season 10 and made it through to the Hollywood round of the competition before being cut.

The singer made it through one additional round during the next season, but she only officially made it through to the top five the following year during season 12 of the competition show. At the top five, Arthur was voted out of the competition, according to the Idol Wiki.

Arthur has continued to pursue music after finishing her time on “American Idol,” and she has now signed a record deal, she announced on Facebook.

Arthur Signed With Black Sheep Label Group

Arthur announced that she has officially signed her first record deal.

“I am grateful for this new journey with an incredible team,” she wrote. “I can’t thank my family and my hard working, dedicated manager Stephanie Maynard Gastley enough for their unwavering belief in me. Their encouragement as well as the love/support I have felt from my fans over the years are truly what has kept me going.”

She added, “I have always said I would only sign a deal that was the RIGHT deal. Whatever I do in this industry, I’m either going to do it the right and honest way or no way at all. Black Sheep Label Group has that same mission and high standards.”

Arthur Has Worked With Dolly Parton





Play



Video Video related to ‘american idol’ finalist signs record deal, releases song featuring dolly parton 2021-10-12T11:24:13-04:00

In September 2021, Arthur announced that she is pregnant. She also opened up to People about a miscarriage she suffered in 2020.

“It’s hard to put into words what you go through because you have so many different emotions,” Arthur told the outlet. “It was as if my brain wasn’t prepared for the loss and sadness of it all. I let myself cry and grieve. And then I just had to trust Him. I just had to trust God’s timing.”

She shared that she is now pregnant and due on January 19, 2022. The baby is due on Dolly Parton’s birthday, which is a big deal for Arthur, as she thinks of Parton as her musical hero and has worked with the star before on their song “hand Me Downs,” which Arthur says she wrote soon after her time on “American Idol.”

The music video for the song premiered with People in the article containing the pregnancy announcement.

“There were scenes in the video where I didn’t want people to notice I was expecting,” explains Arthur, who wore a dress from Flutter Dress for the big reveal. “And then there were scenes I really had to relax my stomach, because just in the last three days have I really started popping. You just want people to feel something as a songwriter, and this music video brings it that much more to life. And to have Dolly involved on top of everything, I just feel like it’s a career thing that I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to top as far as just everything being so special.”

“American Idol” returns for the monumental season 20 in early 2022.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Ariana Grande Breaks Down Following ‘Powerhouse’ Battle on ‘The Voice’