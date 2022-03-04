‘Idol’ Alum Scores New Talk Show Gig

Former “American Idol” alum, Jennifer Hudson, has a new job on the horizon– the singer will lead her own talk show that will air on Fox in Fall 2022, according to CNN.

In a statement, Hudson, who most recently starred as Aretha Franklin in the film, “Respect,” shared, “I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living.”

She added, “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

The self-titled talk series, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” comes from Warner Brothers Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures, according to Deadline.





Throughout the years, Hudson has been transparent about her climb to the top.

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, the singer was asked what she considers her greatest achievement. She replied, “Professionally, receiving my first Grammy from Whitney Houston.”

The 40-year-old shot to fame after appearing in the 2006 film, “Dreamgirls,” which earned her an Oscar. In 2009, she won a Grammy for her album, which was followed by a Broadway appearance in the movie “The Color Purple.”

Still, Hudson values her time with loved ones over career-related successes. She told The Guardian that she is happiest, “Around the holidays, because I get to spend them with family and friends.”

Hudson’s Show Will Be Produced by the Same Producers as ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’

According to TV Insider, the production company behind Hudson’s new talk show is the same company behind “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

TV Insider wrote, “While the singer’s show is not intended to be the official ‘Ellen’ replacement, Warner Bros. and Fox Television Stations have chosen Hudson to be their new flagship daytime talk show host after Ellen concludes later this year.”

Hudson’s fellow “American Idol” alum, Kelly Clarkson, has had her own talk show since 2019. In 2018, The Futon Critic reported that Clarkson’s show was sold to NBC and would debut in Fall 2019. The press release featured a statement from Clarkson that read, “I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations. Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

On December 21, 2021, Next TV reported that “The Kelly Clarkson Show” had hit a new season-high, boosting its ratings 11% for the week and 25% over the previous three weeks.

As an Oscar winner, Grammy award winner, Golden Globe Winner, and Screen Actors Guild Award Winner, Hudson is undoubtedly a multi-talented performer and entertainer, and now, with a new talk show, she’ll have one more achievement to add to her collection.