‘American Idol’ Champ Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Congratulations are in order for “American Idol” season six champion Jordin Sparks on being cast on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31. Here’s what she said about her new adventure and what you need to know about her partner:

Sparks Said She Thinks Having Been on ‘American Idol’ Gives Her An Edge

“If you say sing a song then I’m like, okay I’m good. But telling me to dance with no singing is a little bit different so I’m a little bit nervous about that.” — @JordinSparks#DancingOnGMA #DWTS@officialdwtshttps://t.co/TXhnq2ZclY pic.twitter.com/mZTnt8pj7o — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 8, 2022

The cast announcement came on “Good Morning America” on Thursday, September 8. In her interview on the show, Sparks said she’s “so excited,” but she’s also a little nervous, even if she does think that being on “American Idol” has prepared her for this show a little.

Sparks said:

I'm so excited to be with these people. A lot of the cast, we've just met this morning, so it's really cool for us to be able to see who we're going to be with for these next few weeks. I'm really, really excited. Terrified, but really excited … I think ["American Idol"] does kind of give me a little advantage that I've been on a competition reality show already, so I understand the live performances, I understand that the judges, it's not a personal thing, they have to tell us this is the critique and this is what it's gonna do, but I am nervous kind of — if I sing, I know that I can sing. You say sing a song and I'm like, "OK I'm good. But telling me to dance with no singing is a little bit different, so I'm nervous about that.

Sparks’ official “Dancing With the Stars” bio reads:

Jordin Sparks is a GRAMMY-nominated, multiplatinum singer/songwriter and actress who won season six of “American Idol” during one of the show’s highest-rated seasons. She garnered worldwide attention as the youngest winner, just 17 years old. Her self-titled debut went platinum, selling over 2 million copies worldwide. The first three singles of “Jordin Sparks” went top five, and the album’s second single, “No Air,” sold four million digital downloads. “No Air” has the distinction of being the third highest-selling single by any “American Idol” contestant and is listed No. 27 in Billboard’s Top 40 Biggest Duets of All Time. Sparks’ second release, “Battlefield,” debuted on the Billboard Album chart at No. 7. Cumulatively, Sparks’ popular singles have sold over 10 million digital tracks in the U.S.

It finished by saying, “Today, when she is not hard at work on her next album (slated for release this year), she enjoys spending time with her family, husband Dana Isaiah and their son, DJ.”

Sparks is Paired With Brandon Armstrong

Brandon Armstrong is a relatively new professional dancer on “Dancing WIth the Stars.” His first season partnering a celebrity was season 27 in 2018. He has never had a break-out year on the show, finishing anywhere from 12th to ninth place, so perhaps Sparks will be the partner with whom he can make a run at the Mirrorball trophy.

On Instagram, Sparks said that she and Armstrong have been “putting in everything” they have in rehearsals so far.

Sparks wrote:

The rumors are true…let’s do this @DancingWithTheStars!!!! ✨✨ I’ve been preparing for this for quite some time and could not be more excited to trade my mic 🎤 for the mirror ball 💃🏾 My partner @brandonarmstrong and I are in rehearsals every day and are putting in EVERYTHING we have. I mean, you know I’m pretty familiar with competition shows… 😉

On her Instagram stories, she quipped, “You may know me from being the youngest winner to win ‘American Idol.’ I just met my partner from ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and he’s alright, I guess. He’s OK.”

On his own Instagram, Armstrong added, “Season 31 and I couldn’t be with a better partner! @jordinsparks and I are making up the dream team! Someone please tell me how I’m suppose to breath with no air!?”

While Sparks is the first “American Idol” champion to step into the ballroom, she’s not the first “American Idol” contestant to do so — “Idol” runner-up Lauren Alaina came in fourth in season 28; “Idol” contestant Jimmie Allen (who went on to mentor on “Idol) finished in seventh place on season 30; and “American Idol” finalist Kellie Pickler actually won season 16 with Derek Hough.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

