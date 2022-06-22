Why Katy Perry Thinks Winning ‘American Idol’ Isn’t Enough for Success

“American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie appeared on “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” on June 22, 2022, to talk about all things “American Idol” and play a fun game.

The judges spoke about why they thought “American Idol” was the best place for emerging artists as well as how they’ve begun to earn the trust of emerging stars. That doesn’t mean that every artist who does well on the show does well in the music industry, however.

Katy Perry Said ‘Idol’ Isn’t Enough For Competitors

While the “American Idol” platform is great for people who are trying to make it in the music industry, the platform alone isn’t always enough, Perry said during the interview.

“We’re in our fifth season as judges… but I think that the world is changing, there’s new stars that are being born every day and there’s so much being put up on all social media that you have to set yourself even more far apart,” she said.

She added that the contestants have to utilize more than just the “American Idol” platform and that they need to concentrate on social media as well. That doesn’t mean that talented stars aren’t coming out to “American Idol,” however.

“Even Juliard, people are coming from there, because they’re trusting us,” she said, saying that people from very prestigious music schools are trusting “American Idol.”

Richie also thinks that “American Idol” is great for emerging artists.

“I feel so good about it because artists are coming out, and they trust us,” Lionel said.

When it comes to how the judges would personally fare if they were put on “American Idol,” they had mixed reactions to that.

When asked, Richie said he thought he’d do “terrible” on “American Idol,” and Bryan thought he would have done well because he’d be able to change it up enough each week.

“I would have been too weird,” Perry shared.

An ‘Idol’ Champion May Have Shaded the Show

Season 18 “American Idol” champion Samantha Diaz, who went by the name “Just Sam” while on the show, has seemingly taken a shot at the show amid her upcoming music release.

“To all the doors that closed on me: I’m coming back to buy the building. #JustSam,” the artist wrote as the Instagram caption.

Diaz previously opened up about ending up “broke” paying off the “American Idol” record label after her time on the show.

She revealed on Instagram that she thought “American Idol” would make her time as an artist easier, but it hadn’t.

“I thought it was gonna be easy,” she said at the time. “Just go to the studio, record, put out music. And that’s not how the world works. That’s not how the industry works. It takes time, it takes money that I don’t have. It takes patience.”

She is no longer signed with Hollywood Records, which she was tied to after “American Idol.”

“I’m not even going to tell you guys the amount of money that I had to pay after leaving the label to claim songs that I had already recorded,” she said at the time.

“American Idol” is expected to return in the spring of 2023 for season 21 of the show. Each of the three judges and host Ryan Seacrest are expected to return.

