Katy Perry Opens Up About Experiencing ‘Unconditional Love’ For the First Time

Music superstar and “American Idol” judge Katy Perry became a mother in 2020 after giving birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, alongside her fiance Orlando Bloom.

Perry is the cover model of L’Officiel, and she took some time to talk about motherhood within those pages, saying that the entire experience has fulfilled her in a way that she didn’t know she was missing previously.

Perry shared that she was always “walking around with a little bit of pain” in her heart.

“I’d heard about unconditional love, but now I’m really experiencing it,” she added. “There’s a wholeness that has happened.”

Perry Was Nervous About Becoming a Mother

Perry shared during the interview that she’s always relied on what other people think of her, but she doesn’t do that as much anymore.

“As a performer, I’ve always relied on the love and acceptance and validation of the outside world and that ultimately can waver at times,” she shared. “When you have a child, you have someone who looks at you and doesn’t know anything on your resume, doesn’t know anything about your bank account, doesn’t know anything, doesn’t care and just loves you.”

She said that she’s spent her whole life being able to do whatever she wants whenever she wants, and motherhood has changed that.

“Now I have this huge responsibility to look after such an incredible gift,” she shared. “It makes you quite vulnerable and reminds you of your own childhood that you want to probably do differently. I want to do it differently.”

She added, “I was nervous to be a mom… Now I get it. Now I realize this is it. This is the living part. Every day I’m like, ‘When can we go for a walk? When can we go for a swim? There was a good 12 years where none of that smallness existed. It was amazing to live big and wild, but sometimes it’s nice to just throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back.”

Perry Previously Says Being a Mother Made Her Want to Work Less

During an Instagram Live on Friday, January 29, 2021, Perry talked openly about her daughter and what it has been like to be a mother as well as how that has changed the way she works. She now looks at Daisy as her number one priority.

“She changed my life and still continues to change my life,” Perry shared. “I think that you realize when you become a mother… you just have to focus on being a mom. And it’s not because you don’t love other people, it’s not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom.”

She added, “A lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom, and it is the best job in the world,” she said. “I highly recommend it when you’re ready.”

