‘American Idol’ Fans Think One Judge Is Expecting a Baby

Some fans of “American Idol” think one judge will be growing their family in the coming months.

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline Bryan, 42, often posts on Instagram, and some fans caught what they thought was a slip-up in a video she took with her mother-in-law.

In the video, which she captioned, “Double Trouble… ‘How dare you?!?!’,” a sonogram can be seen in the mirror where Caroline is recording.

Fans took that to mean that the singer would be expecting a sixth child. The couple has two sons that are biologically theirs, Thomas and Tatum, and they adopted their nephew and two nieces, Til, Jordan, and Kris, after Luke’s sister Kelly and her husband Ben die.

Fans Noticed the Sonogram

Some fans took to the comment section to point out the sonogram.

“Is that an ultrasound picture in the mirror???!!!” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Are you having a baby?!! And you know which one of you ladies I’m talking to.”

Others asked whose ultrasound it was.

“Someone is having a baby!!!” one comment reads.

Another wrote, “Whose sonogram is that???”

Caroline Says She Is ‘Not Pregnant’

Caroline has corrected those fans, however.

“Oh my lawd….I’m not pregnant!!” she wrote. “That was a picture of Jordan’s (my niece) sonogram from last year!”

Luke is notorious for holding babies at concerts, so it might not have been a surprise to fans if his wife had been expecting another child.

In fact, some fans were upset with Luke in June 2022 after he posted a video of himself on stage with a baby.

“You know it’s a party when you end up holding someone’s baby,” he wrote as the caption. #LukeInVegas

Some people took to the comment section to say that the baby should have had noise protection on.

According to BabyHearing.org, “growing ears of babies and toddlers are susceptible to damage… providing hearing protection, especially at a young age, helps to ensure optimal hearing as your child grows.”

The baby was not Bryan’s baby, however, and it’s likely he did not have a say in whether the baby had ear protection on.

“I need that baby’s ears protected ASAP… other than that, that’s awesome!” one person commented.

Another commented, “First thought was awww how awesome then quickly went to wait don’t babies normally wear noise canceling headphones where are his.”

“Who brings a baby to a concert. Poor ears!,” another person wrote.

Many other comments simply asked where the baby’s headphones were, with one person even calling it “abuse” to the baby’s ears.

Bryan is currently holding a residency in Las Vegas.

“Country music superstar Luke Bryan debuts his exclusive Las Vegas headlining engagement at the New Resorts World Theatre,” a description of the residency reads. “The five-time entertainer of the year set the tone for his highly anticipated shows at Resorts World Las Vegas with an electric performance that had fans on their feet.”

The residency runs through early September 2022.

