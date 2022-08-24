‘American Idol’ Winner & Runner-Up Announce Co-Headlining Tour

“American Idol” winner Noah Thompson is headed out on tour, and he’s bringing runner-up Hunter “HunterGirl” Wolkonowski with him.

The two announced a co-headlining tour, which is set to start on Thursday, October 27 in Columbus, Ohio. The tickets will officially go on sale on Friday, August 26, 2022.

“I can’t believe a year ago, I was working construction, and now I’m announcing a tour with one of my closest friends, HunterGirl,” Thompson said in a press release. “HunterGirl and I met on Idol and became really close. We’ve stayed friends, and now we get to get out there on the road together. One of my favorite things to do is get up on stage and sing. I am literally living in my dream world.”

HunterGirl Calls The Past Year ‘Incredible’

HunterGirl is excited to go on tour with her best friend.

“This past year has been one of the most incredible years of my life,” she shared. “It is going to be so much fun being on tour with one of my good friends, Noah Thompson. I am excited to be on the road with my band and have the chance to play new music that is coming out soon.”

The singer-songwriter also announced the tour on social media.

“So excited to go on tour with one of my buddies, Noah Thompson,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to be on the road with my band, and have the chance to play new music that will be coming out soon. These shows are gonna be so much fun, and I hope to see y’all there!”

The Tour Spans 8 Dates & Cities

The tour kicks off in Colombus, Ohio on October 27.

Here are the dates and locations of each stop:

Oct. 27 / Columbus, Ohio / Bluestone

Oct. 28 / Rosemont, Illinois / Joe’s Live

Oct. 29 / Kansas City, Missouri / Uptown Theater

Nov. 17 / Warrendale, Pennsylvania / Jergels

Nov. 18 / Cincinnati, Ohio / Lori’s Roadhouse

Nov. 19 / Indianapolis, Indiana / Deluxe

Dec. 1 / Lexington, Kentucky / Manchester Music Hall

Dec 2 / St Louis, Missouri / The Hawthorn

The couple sparked relationship rumors after their time on “American Idol” together, though Thompson has repeatedly shut those rumors down.

The friends met during “American Idol,” and they ended up posting multiple photos and videos together during their time on the show, including a TikTok Thompson posted of him wearing HunterGirl’s cheetah-patterned boots, which were way too small for him and got stuck on his feet.

“I really don’t know what’s wrong with us..” he wrote as the caption.

Some followers took to Thompson’s comment section on TikTok to say they thought HunterGirl and Thompson might have more than just friendship going on.

When it came to those comments, one person wrote, “Why can’t a guy have a FRIEND without being accused of dating her?! [Eye roll emoji]. y’all they’re just having a good time, living up this experience… chill.”