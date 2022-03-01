‘American Idol’ Ratings: Show Hits Premiere Low, Tops Demo

ABC’s “American Idol” season 20 premiered on February 28, 2022, with a slate of auditions across the country.

The show’s ratings came in strong, but still down from the previous season. According to the preliminary numbers that were posted by TVSeriesFinale, a site that compiles and posts ratings numbers for different shows, “American Idol” held 6.010 million viewers for the season premiere.

In the coveted 18-49 demographic, “American Idol” pulled a rating of .9, which was down over 23% from the previous season, according to the ratings. The overall viewership was also down.

For the Season 19 Premiere, ‘Idol’ Pulled in Nearly 7 Million Viewers

Last year, “American Idol” premiered on February 14, and the show pulled in 6.946 million viewers, scoring 1.17 in the 18-49 demographic, per TVSeriesFinale.

Throughout the remainder of the season, the show averaged around 6 million viewers for the Sunday night episodes, ending with a strong 6.5 million for the season finale.

The ratings have been steadily dropping over the seasons, as has been the case across many different TV shows. In 2020, for instance, “American Idol” pulled in 8 million viewers for the season premiere, per TVSeriesFinale, and in 2019, the show pulled in 8.6 million viewers, according to TVSeriesFinale.

‘American Idol’ Topped Sunday Night Charts

Even with a lower number of viewers overall for the premiere, “American Idol” season 20 has topped the charts for Sunday nights.

According to the preliminary numbers posted by TVSeriesFinale for Sunday, February 28, 2022, “American Idol” topped CBS’s “The Equalizer” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” as well as Fox’s “The Simpsons,” “The Great North,” and “Bob’s Burgers.”

The show will likely retain its spot on top of the Monday night charts throughout the season, unless NBC’s “American Songwriting Competition,” which is set to premiere later in the spring, pulls in high numbers of viewers.

American Idol Season 20 Schedule

The show has not released the official schedule for the season, but based off previous seasons, we do know some about what the season’s schedule will look like.

According to Futon Critic, which has been accurate with scheduling in the past, here are the dates that season 20 of “American Idol” will likely air, accompanied by our predictions of what will take place on that date:

Sunday, February 27: Auditions

Sunday, March 6: Auditions

Sunday, March 13: Auditions

Sunday, March 20: Auditions

Monday, March 21: Auditions

Monday, March 28: Auditions

Sunday, April 3: Hollywood Week

Monday, April 4: Showstopper Round

Sunday, April 10: Duets/Solos

Monday, April 11: Top 16

Sunday, April 17: Top 12 Live Performances

Monday, April 18: TBA

Sunday, April 24: TBA

Monday, April 25: TBA

Sunday, May 1: TBA

Monday, May 2: TBA

Sunday, May 8: TBA

Monday, May 9: TBA

Sunday, May 14: TBA

Monday, May 16: Semi-Finals

Sunday, May 22: Season finale

Or course, the schedule is subject to change. There will definitely be shake-ups, with the show in its monumental 20th season.

Last season, for instance, the show debuted the “Comeback” twist where one contestant from a previous season of the show was voted back in to compete alongside and against the competitors of the current season.

“American Idol” airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC. Later in the season, the show will air on both Sunday and Monday nights.

