‘Idol’ Fans Call Show ‘Rigged’ Following Top 7 Reveal

Some fans of “American Idol” are upset after the reveal of the season 20 top 7 contestants, going as far as to call the show “rigged” when one contestant was sent home.

After each of the top 10 contestants competed on the Sunday, May 1, 2022, episode of “American Idol” for Disney Night, three contestants were sent home: Lady K, Emyrson Flora, and Mike Parker. Contestants who are still in the competition are Fritz Hager, Leah Marlene, Christian Guardino, Nicolina, HunterGirl, Noah Thompson and Jay Copeland.

Some fans were particularly upset that Lady K was sent home.

Fans Say the Show Is Rigged

It’s nothing new for fans of “American Idol” to say the show is “rigged” in some way after their favorite contestants get voted out, but some fans were still upset about Lady K’s elimination.

“American Idol is 100% rigged,” one person tweeted. “Christian, Jay, and Fritz should have gone home. Mike, Emyrson, and Lady K should still be there. Their performances were so much better. #AmericanIdol #rigged.”

Another person tweeted, “Jesus they tried to save lady k by getting votes early…. #americanidol .. could this show be rigged anymore..”

Some were just sad that their favorite contestants got sent home.

“Not my girls Emyrson and Lady K going home,” one person tweeted. “I honestly thought Emyrson was going to win it all. #AmericanIdol.”

Another wrote, “Yeah I’m done with Idol this year it’s clear the winner is gonna be HunterGirl or Noah! Y’all wrong for sending Lady K home smh #americanidol.”

Some people on Reddit, however, thought that it was fair that she was voted off at the time.

“I don’t quite get why people didn’t like her,” one person wrote in a Lady K Appreciation Thread. “Not surprised she went home this week, she definitely didn’t have that great of a performance.”

Another commented, “She made it further than I expected after her lackluster Hawaii performance of Before He Cheats. Glad we got to see more snippets of her fun personality and performances from her, but it was definitely her time to go.”

“She really suffered from maybe the worst song choices of any contestant in recent memory,” another person wrote. “We’ll always have her amazing Hollywood week run.”

Some Fans Demanded ‘Justice’ For Lady K

After the episode aired, some people said they wanted justice for the singer.

“JUSTICE FOR LADY K #AmericanIdol,” one person tweeted.

Another tweeted a gif of Hades from the Disney movie Hercules.

“Justice for Lady K #AmericanIdol,” they wrote alongside the gif.

One person responded, “I agree I don’t ever want to watch this show again!!!”

“Lady K was robbed #AmericanIdol,” another tweet reads.

One person responded, “she was! Something not right! Ya know they sometimes things happen for a reason and maybe she was meant for bigger and better things. She will be a star no matter what.”

Lady K took to Instagram to talk to her fans about her exit.

“Smiling for a whole lotta reasons, all smiles thru all 4 seasons,” she wrote.

For fans of the singer, this isn’t the end. She still plans on putting out more music and going on tour soon, according to her Instagram.

When Is the ‘American Idol’ Finale?

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Monday, May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday, May 8 – Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances)

– Top 7 (LIVE coast-to-coast performances) Sunday, May 15 – Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast)

Top 5 (LIVE coast-to-coast) Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Contestant Breaks Silence After Being Eliminated