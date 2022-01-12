‘American Idol’ Season 20 Trailer Reveals New Twist

ABC released the first trailer for “American Idol’s” upcoming milestone 20th season on Wednesday, January 12 as part of the “American Idol” panel for the 2022 Television Critics Association winter press tour. Check out the sneak peek below, which debuts a new twist for this year called the platinum ticket. It also shows off some emotional auditions and highlights some of “American Idol’s” biggest superstars from over the years.

After 19 years of handing out golden tickets to Hollywood, “American Idol” is implementing a new ticket — the platinum ticket.

In the sneak peek video, a young man auditions with the Stevie Wonder classic “I’m Yours (Signed, Sealed, Delivered).” He sings like a dream and the judges visibly react to how good he is.

Then judge Katy Perry says, “See that wall over there? There is one platinum ticket that gets given in each city we go to. You get to go to Hollywood Week, but you get a little shortcut ’cause it’s the 20th year of creating superstars and you’re a superstar.”

Cut to the young man holding his platinum ticket outside of the audition room. We don’t yet know which city the young man auditioned in, but we do know that there are judges’ rounds in at least three cities — Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Los Angeles, California.

Also, in case you hadn’t heard, radio and TV personality Bobby Bones will not be returning in season 20 as the in-house mentor.

In addition to debuting the platinum ticket twist, the sneak peek trailer shows off some emotional auditions.

One young man introduces himself by saying, “I dedicate this to my nephew who passed away this past April. Singing is my way of healing. The song that I’m going to sing today is the song that I used to sing to him all the time when I would rock him to sleep.”

After he says that, Katy is in tears and fellow judge Luke Bryan can be heard saying, “Katy is an absolute wreck.”

Another audition says, “I was bullied a lot. I never thought that I would be here in a million years,” as judge Lionel Richie wipes tears off of his face.

“It took a lot to get here,” says another singer, to which Katy responds, “It’s an opportunity to change your life.”

Lionel also says to one singer, “You are exactly what. we. are. looking. for.”

And Ryan Seacrest’s voice-over says, “It’s time to discover the next superstar.”

Speaking of superstars, the trailer also highlights some of “American Idol’s” biggest stars:

Kelly Clarkson, season one winner: “Three Grammys and 17 multi-platinum and gold singles.”

Carrie Underwood, season four winner: “Seven Grammys and seven CMA Awards.

Adam Lambert, season eight runner-up: “Lead singer of Queen, top-touring artist of 2020.”

Gabby Barrett, season 16 third place: “Billboard’s top female country artist.”

“But what if they were never discovered?” asks the Ryan Seacrest voice-over, as we see clips of Underwood, Barrett and Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson at their initial auditions. “On February 27, a new search begins.”

“American Idol” season 20 premieres Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

