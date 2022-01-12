Simon Cowell Is Engaged to His Longtime Girlfriend

Simon Cowell and his girlfriend since 2004 are now engaged to be married.

62-year-old Cowell proposed to 44-year-old Lauren Silverman on Christmas Eve in Barbados. A source told PEOPLE that the couple was on a walk along the beach when Cowell popped the question. They were in Barbados for a family vacation, so Cowell and Silverman’s 7-year-old son Eric and Silverman’s 16-year-old son Adam were both present to celebrate the occasion.

Cowell and Silverman have been dating since 2004. They welcomed their son Eric in 2014. “They are both super happy,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’ve been together a long time now and adore each other so it’s not a huge surprise to their close friends.”

Who Is Simon Cowell’s Fiance Lauren Silverman?

Silverman is a socialite from New York City. When she first met Cowell in 2004, she was married to a close friend of his, real estate developer Andrew Silverman. Lauren and Andrew Silverman share a son together, Adam.

In July 2013, PEOPLE reported that Cowell and Silverman were expecting a child together, despite Silverman still being married. The outlet reported that Andrew Silverman filed for divorce soon after, citing “adultery” as the reason.

“My top priority is protecting my 7-year-old son while working to resolve all outstanding issues with my wife,” Andrew Silverman said in a statement at the time, according to PEOPLE. “Hopefully people can respect the interest of our child during this process.”

