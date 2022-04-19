‘American Idol’ Fans Call Show ‘Rigged’ Following Top 14 Reveal

Season 20 of ABC’s “American Idol” has narrowed the field down to the top 14 contestants following the Monday, April 18, episode of the show. Ten of the contestants were chosen by viewers, while four additional contestants were saved by the judges.

With the live shows officially beginning next week, the stakes are higher than they have been for the contestants so far this season. The top 14 will be going down to the top 11, which is another big cut for the competition.

With the pool going from 24 to 14 in just two nights, fans had some big reactions to the contestants who got saved and others who were sent home.

Fans Were Confused by Some Decisions

As is usually the case with results based on votes, some fans of “American Idol” were confused about the decisions made and who made it through to the next round.

“Jacob Moran singing for the save,” one person tweeted. “I’m not understanding this voting. He’s a vocal beast and was great last night. Ugh! I remember this being great and he sounds just as good on it tonight. Crazy vocals on this guy.”

Another wrote, “dan made it through?? wtf he had the worst performances. football fans voting not real music fans.”

“@AmericanIdol Stop sending these talented artists home and keeping those that can barely sing!” one person wrote. “Come America, you can do better than that. You must have a hearing problem! #AmericanIdol.”

Some people called the show “rigged.”

“This show is so rigged,” one person wrote. “I’m sorry but what???? half the people who didn’t make it should easily be in the top 10.”

Some were asking that the show either split into two shows, one based on country music and one with all the other lanes, or to at least cut out some country singers.

“When did #AmericanIdol exclusively go country?” one person tweeted. “What’s the point of having the other people there if it’s just going to go to a country singer.”

Another wrote, “I’m beginning to think they should just do a separate

@AmericanIdol “Country Edition” to clear the way for the voting to be fair. Country fans are voting through Country artists with lesser voices than other contestants but it’s absurd. #AmericanIdol”

Some even said the show was “ruined.”

“As soon as the country starts voting the show is ruined …. Hmmmm … funny how that works out. #AmericanIdol,” one tweet reads.

Which Artists Made It to the Top 14?

Here’s who made it through to the top 14:

Ava Maybee Christian Guardino Lady K HunterGirl Dan Marshall Leah Marlene Nicolina Noah Thompson Emyrson Flora Fritz Hager Allegra Miles Jay Copeland Mike Parker Tristen Gressett

Here’s who was sent home:

Cameron Whitcomb Katyrah Cadence Baker Sage Jacob Moran Elli Rowe

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Schedule

Here’s what the remainder of the current known “American Idol” schedule looks like:

Sunday April 17 – Season 20’s Top 20 (3 hour episode)

– Season 20’s Top 20 (3 hour episode) Monday April 18 – Top 14 LIVE Reveal (First live episode)

– Top 14 LIVE Reveal (First live episode) Sunday April 24 – Top 14

– Top 14 Monday April 25 – Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11)

– Judge’s Song Contest (Top 11) Sunday May 1 – Disney Night

– Disney Night Monday May 2 – “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums

– “The Great Idol Reunion” featuring fan-favorite alums Sunday May 8 – Top 7

– Top 7 Monday, May 9 – TBD

– TBD Sunday, May 15 – TBD

TBD Monday, May 16 – TBD

TBD Sunday, May 22 – Season finale, winner crowned

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Viewers ‘Disappointed’ by Top 20 Result