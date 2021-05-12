‘American Idol’ 2021 Top 5: Their Original Songs Revealed

Ahead of the Sunday, May 16, 2021 episode, the top five “American Idol” contestants got a chance to work with Hollywood’s top producers on their new singles as professional artists.

According to Billboard, America’s final five hit the studio for the first time this season to record their singles alongside writer-producers behind hits, like Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” and Justin Bieber’s “Baby.”

Tip – Idol Spoilers tweeted on Tuesday, May 11 the top five’s album art that includes their song titles. The top five contestants — Grace Kinstler, Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Caleb Kennedy, and Willie Spence — will debut their new singles live on May 16.

Top Five Song Titles, Album Art Revealed Ahead of Sunday Show

On Sunday, May 16, the top five will battle it out on stage, but only three will make it to the May 23 finale.

Each contestant will perform their new single produced by some of Hollywood’s most famous, Grammy-winning producers, including Christopher “Tricky” Stewart and Ian Fitchuk per Billboard.

According to the mag, each contestant will debut their new single on the show and the songs will be released for fans to stream. Although Arthur Gunn and Hunter Metts were eliminated on Sunday, May 9, they also recorded singles that will be released along with the top five’s. However, Gunn and Metts won’t be performing them live Sunday.

Check out the album artwork and single titles for each “American Idol” contestant:

Grace Kinstler – “Love Someone”

#idolspoilers AI19 Top 5 contestant Grace Kinstler's single artwork pic.twitter.com/Kd17Xc2q1D — TIP | Idol Spoilers (@idolspoilers) May 11, 2021

Casey Bishop – “Love Me, Leave Me”

#idolspoilers AI19 Top 5 contestant Casey Bishop's single artwork pic.twitter.com/znapYZAfQp — TIP | Idol Spoilers (@idolspoilers) May 11, 2021

Chayce Beckham – “23”

#idolspoilers AI19 Top 5 contestant Chayce Beckham's single artwork pic.twitter.com/RxxP5PejZM — TIP | Idol Spoilers (@idolspoilers) May 11, 2021

Caleb Kennedy – “Raised on Dirt”

#idolspoilers AI19 Top 5 contestant Caleb Kennedy's single artwork pic.twitter.com/68ZyU32EX3 — TIP | Idol Spoilers (@idolspoilers) May 11, 2021

Willie Spence – “Never Be Alone”

#idolspoileres AI19 Top 5 contestant Willie Spence's single artwork pic.twitter.com/oIm3aVbsoI — TIP | Idol Spoilers (@idolspoilers) May 11, 2021

Although they were eliminated, Gunn and Metts also recorded singles that will be released:

Arthur Gunn – “Save Me Now”

#idolspoilers AI19 Top 7 contestant Arthur Gunn's single artwork pic.twitter.com/SorElRltlv — TIP | Idol Spoilers (@idolspoilers) May 11, 2021

Hunter Metts – “20,000 Kisses”

#idolspoilers AI19 Top 7 contestant Hunter Metts' single artwork pic.twitter.com/lVJtEuEBW0 — TIP | Idol Spoilers (@idolspoilers) May 11, 2021

When is the Season 19 Finale and Who Will Win the Top Prize?

𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓 𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐘 we narrow down to your ✨ 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝟑 ✨ You vote again 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 to decide who makes it to the 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗘 …and 🎶 @ashemusic & @finneas perform “𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐀𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭” 🎶#AmericanIdol — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 10, 2021

A season 19 “American Idol” winner will be crowned live on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The episode will be three hours long and is set to air live coast-to-coast.

The top five contestants are Spence, Kinstler, Kennedy, Beckham, and Bishop. They each received the most votes from fans during the May 9 episode following their performances of Coldplay and Mother’s Day songs. Gunn and Metts were eliminated during the live show.

Now that comeback winner Gunn is out of the running, Golden Derby predicts Bishop will win the Idol crown, after nailing her two May 9 performances of Coldplay’s “Paradise” and “Ironic” by Alanis Morisette. Close in second will be Pence, who sung “Yellow” by Coldplay and “You Are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker.

The next “American Idol” episode airs live on Sunday, May 16. The top five will perform yet again for America’s vote before two are eliminated. During the episode, contestants will be mentored by FINNEAS, a musician most famous for his musical collaborations with his superstar sister Billie Eilish.

Follow the Heavy on American Idol Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

“American Idol” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Versus ‘American Idol’ 2021: Which Show Has Better Ratings?