Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Calls the Show ‘A Mess’ and ‘Unhealthy’

Emilie “EmiSunshine” Hamilton was a contestant on the 2021 season of ABC’s “American Idol.” The singer got to the Showstopper round of the competition, which comes after Hollywood Week traditionally, but she didn’t get much airtime. She now says that the show was a negative experience for her.

In an interview with The Daily Times, Hamilton revealed why she feels like the experience was negative and why going viral when she was just 8 years old was not necessarily a good thing for her.

Hamilton was a guest on the “Today” show at a very young age, and she later collaborated with Loretta Lynn, according to the outlet.

‘American Idol’ Was ‘Not Healthy” for Hamilton

Hamilton revealed that she has wanted to break out of the “adorable” young girl trope and move on to working individually on her career, and “American Idol” almost made her not want to “make it.”

“I think that experience impacted me seriously, and I remember being there and thinking, ‘If this is what it means to make it, then no! I don’t want this! I’d rather be happy than have to deal with this kind of mess,'” she told the outlet. “It’s just not healthy, in my opinion, but I got to meet some great people out of it and some amazing songwriters and musicians of all kinds, and I’m thankful for that.”

She added, “They gave me perspective on how I should approach my career, and that perspective is to be exactly who I am, no matter the cost. I mean, I just think that if you’re not being authentic and being true to who you are, then what’s the point?”

Hamilton is not the only contestant who has spoken out about “American Idol” recently.

Former Contestant Constantine Maroulis Believes Producers Rigged the Results

Constantine Maroulis was a contestant on “American Idol” way back during season 4 when Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, and Simon Cowell were judges on the show. At the time, there were rumors that Maroulis hooked up with Abdul, but now, the singer-songwriter is setting those rumors straight. He also insinuated that the show was rigged, according to Radar Online.

Maroulis appeared on an episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast.

Maroulis says that, although he has always liked “American Idol,” he believes that he was not really voted off the show. At the time, according to the interview, the show was trying to take away from negative publicity that came in the form of Paula Abdul being accused of hooking up with a contestant.

“To be honest, all these years later, I think that was just good television on their part,” Maroulis said. “I don’t think people were getting more votes than me. Like, I think outside of Carrie [Underwood], I can’t imagine I was getting fewer votes than some of the people finishing ahead of me. I just think it was good TV, looking back. Being a producer now myself, that’s what I would have done.”

Hamilton released her newest song and music video, “Mean Girl,” on Friday, July 23, 2021. Watch the video here.

