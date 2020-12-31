How to Watch Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve 2020-2021 Online

Tonight, ABC is hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 to celebrate the New Year and say goodbye to 2020. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and then continues all night, even through the West Coast’s midnight celebration.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch a live stream of the show streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Ryan Seacrest New Year’s Preview

The event starts at 8 p.m. Eastern. Ryan Seacrest will host the party that shows the ball dropping in Times Square. The celebration will continue until 2 a.m. Eastern, so viewers can see celebrations all around the globe.

The Central Time Zone celebration will be hosted by Big Freedia from New Orleans in Jackson Square, Billboard reported. Ciara will host the West Coast celebration portion of the event, ET Online reported.

Dick Clark Productions’ press release about the event noted: “Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Billy Porter, who hosted the New Orleans festivities for the first time last year, will join Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale in Times Square in New York for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.” Returning to the show for her fourth year, award-winning multi-platinum selling artist Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities. In his 16th year as host of America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight live from New York City on Thursday, December 31, 2020 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC…

This year marks the 49th anniversary of ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve,’ America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition which celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2AM ET and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. Additional details around hosts, performers in Times Square and other locations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, country artist Jessie James Decker will return as Powerball correspondent for the second year. Decker will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with five randomly selected finalists across the country, before revealing the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year just after midnight on January 1, 2021.”

Seacrest said about the event: “2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings. We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

