Who Won American Idol 2021?

The season 19 finale of ABC’s “American Idol” aired on Sunday, May 23, 2021. At the tail end of the show, long-time host Ryan Seacrest announced the winner of the live vote and crowned the 2021 American Idol.

Throughout the season, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have been offering praise and advice to contestants, guiding them on their path, but by the finale, the fate of the finalists was completely out of their hands.

The three finalists, Grace Kinstler, Willie Spence, and Chayce Beckham competed throughout the season to grow their fanbases and earn support from voters. So, who did it best and who came out on top? Read on to find out.

Who Won ‘American Idol’ Season 19?

The winner of ABC’s “American Idol” season 19 was Chayce Beckham. The runner-up was Willie Spence, as Grace Kinstler was eliminated after the first hour of the show.

Though it’s unlikely, both runner-up contestants are eligible to compete once again during season 20 of “American Idol.”

According to the eligibility page for “American Idol” auditions, the only people who cannot audition for another chance are people who “competed in any previous season of ‘American Idol’ and placed first in the competition.”

That means that even runner-up contestants like Arthur Gunn could return. The document also states that the shows are “currently scheduled to begin in December 2021.”

Who Was the Predicted Winner?

Chayce Beckham, according to GoldDerby, was ahead in the odds to win the whole season going into the season finale. This likely didn’t come as a surprise to fans, who watched Beckham grow from the beginning and become something of a heartthrob while competing for votes.

The star was also in a different lane both vocally and when it comes to genres than the other two contestants, putting him at a slight favorite to win the whole competition.

Beckham hasn’t just been successful when it comes to votes, however. His single “23,” which debuted the Friday ahead of the Sunday, May 16 episode, rose to number one on the country iTunes charts before the live episode, which Katy Perry mentioned after his performance.

The next most likely to win going into the finale was Grace Kinstler, and she was followed somewhat distantly by Willie Spence.

When Does ‘American Idol’ Return?

There is good news for fans in this regard. “American Idol” has been renewed for season 20, and the show will be returning in the fall, as usual. In fact, auditions for the next “American Idol” season are already open.

The upcoming season is set to air in December 2021.

At the time of writing, auditions are happening for the upcoming season, according to the casting website.

“‘American Idol’ is looking for the next singing superstar,” the website reads. “Sign up for in-person virtual Idol Across America audition updates or submit your online video audition today! Yes, you can audition both ways.”

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

