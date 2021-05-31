Applebee’s Memorial Day Hours & Menu 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy Memorial Day! Today is a great day to gather with friends and family at your neighborhood Applebee’s, because most restaurant locations are open during their normal business hours today, Monday, May 31, 2021, according to a statement provided to Heavy.com.

Applebee’s restaurants are independently owned and operated, so store owners can set their own hours, the statement said. It’s a good idea to check with your neighborhood restaurant to confirm their hours. Find the Applebee’s near you and their contact information here.

“Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open Memorial Day (May 31),” said an Applebee’s Grill & Bar spokesperson. “Please contact your local Applebee’s for specific information on hours: www.applebees.com/locations as each restaurant is independently owned and operated and hours vary by location.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Applebee’s Memorial Day 2021 Menu Features Irresist-A-Bowls & Other Favorites

This could be you… What's in your To Go order? 📸: @HeatherBrooker pic.twitter.com/OX88a1iR5B — Applebee's Grill + Bar (@Applebees) May 21, 2021

An Applebee’s favorite, Irresist-A-Bowls, are back on the menu just in time for Memorial Day 2021, according to an Applebee’s press release. The menu item returned in April 2021 after their 2020 debut, the release said.

“When Applebee’s re-introduced Irresist-A-Bowls last year, guests were very excited about the combination of fresh new flavors at a tasty price,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s, according to the press release. “Now, we are bringing more new flavors and favorites that give guests even more reasons to visit our restaurants or enjoy at home.”

The Irresist-A-Bowls that are currently available include the Southwest Chicken Bowl, the Southwest Steak Bowl, and the Tex-Mex Shrimp Bowl, according to the Applebee’s menu.

Also on the menu are Applebee’s classics like Double-Glazed Baby Back Ribs, Bourbon Street Chicken and Shrimp and Fiesta Lime Chicken.

Applebee’s Is Offering a Deal on Gift Cards to Help With a Gift for Your Mom, Dad or Grad

As the graduates move on to their next "neighborhood", make sure that they go with a full stomach – with every $50 gift card, you'll get a $10 bonus card. Congrats to all the grads out there! https://t.co/MFYsy38KVu pic.twitter.com/3LK5UPMbgr — Applebee's Grill + Bar (@Applebees) May 20, 2021

But that’s not all. When you’re dining in or picking up your to-go order, you can also buy a $50 gift card and receive a free $10 gift card, Applebee’s said in statement on Twitter.

“As the graduates move on to their next “neighborhood”, make sure that they go with a full stomach – with every $50 gift card, you’ll get a $10 bonus card. Congrats to all the grads out there!” Applebee’s wrote on Twitter.

More details are available on the Applebee’s website.

“Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Graduation Day, Tuesday — they’re all perfect days to treat someone you care about to the gift of Applebee’s! Buy them a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card!” the website says.

Hungry for a career change? Join us at Apps for Apps at Applebee’s, celebrating our National Hiring Day today. Come interview between 10am-8pm local time to receive a voucher for a free appetizer! Sign up now at: https://t.co/yWGDt71F6W pic.twitter.com/i1lcbrIIPe — Applebee's Grill + Bar (@Applebees) May 17, 2021

The offer started in advance of Mother’s Day and will continue through Memorial Day and Father’s Day, according to the website. The offer is valid from April 12, 2021 until June 27, 2021, the website says. The bonus gift cards are valid through August 8, 2021, according to the Applebee’s website.

“Happy Father’s Day!” the website said. “Thank you dads for always being there for us! And also for changing all those flat tires. You’re a true hero!”

Also on the Applebee’s website, you can check your gift card balance or check out the frequently asked questions regarding gift cards and everything else.

“A special day requires a special gift!” the website says.

