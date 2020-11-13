Asif Basra Dies: Bollywood Actor Found Dead at 53

Asif Basra, an Indian actor who appeared in numerous Bollywood films, was found dead on Thursday, November 12 at the age of 53. Indian news outlets reported that the actor was found at a rented guest house in Dharamsala, in the north of India. The Tribune India reported that the police are investigating Basra’s death as a suicide after his girlfriend contacted the authorities upon finding his body.

Basra, who was born in Amravati in western India, was known beyond the world of Bollywood after he appeared in a few English-language films, most notably as one of the lead characters in the 2006 American film Outsourced, Deadline reported. He most recently appeared in two web series in 2020, Paatal Lok and Hostages.

Basra Appeared in Several Projects Following His Debut in 2002 & Also Appeared in Stage Productions

Basra made his debut in 2002 in Quicksand, an Indian-U.S. production and subsequently appeared in successful Indian films Black Friday in 2004 and Parzania in 2005, according to his IMDB profile. The actor was also picked for a role in 2006’s One Night With the King, directed by Michael O. Sajbel and starring Omar Sharif, John Noble, Peter O’Toole and others.

Basra also appeared in the popular 2010 Bollywood film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, as well as Kai Po Che in 2013 and Jab We Met in 2007. Basra will also be appearing in Black Bud, an Amol Kale movie that finished filming and is in post-production, his IMDB profile shows.

Basra also appeared in stage productions and is especially known for his acclaimed performances in “Mahatma v/s Gandhi,” produced by Feroz Abbas Khan. In that play, Basra acted in the role of five different characters and the production went on to be one of the most successful theater plays in India, according to India.com. The director of Hostages’ second season, Sachin Krishn, told Indian Express:

I am stunned by the news. I don’t know the full facts. He was such a jovial person on sets. In fact, we used to envy his life because he would stay in the hills and come to Mumbai only to shoot. He was not only a fine actor but more importantly, a beautiful person. It feels like a personal loss.

Many Mourned the Actor on Social Media & Expressed Shock at His Death

Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Basra’s death and post tributes to the late actor. Actor Anupam Kher wrote, “Deeply Saddened and Shocked by the death of #AsifBasra. Have acted with him in a couple of films but met him on several occasions. He was a wonderful actor and a very pleasant person. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Actress Swara Bhasker shared, “This is heart-breaking and rings too close to home to know that more than one artist is suffering to a point where they choose death over life. Speechless and numb with shock. RIP #AsifBasra This is becoming a scarily familiar tragedy.”

Bollywood actor Asif Basra @asiftheactor was found hanging at his residence in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. @ndtv pic.twitter.com/NlLyyhV2H1 — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) November 12, 2020

Indian musician Tony Kakkar posted: “So sad to hear about untimely death of great actor #AsifBasra Huge loss.” Actress Priyanka Chopra wrote, “RIP Asif Basra.. A terrible loss of a talented, versatile artist. My deepest condolences to the family.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. Another option is NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), which you can reach by calling 1-800-950-6264 or texting NAMI to 741741.

READ NEXT: California Pastor Left Church for Erotic Dancing Career on X-Rated Site