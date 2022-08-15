‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale Spoilers & Recap

Well folks, we’ve finally made it: the moment “Better Call Saul” fans have been waiting for over 7 years now: our story of Jimmy McGill-turned Saul Goodman-turned Gene Takavic finally comes to an end.

The last we saw of our hero, he was making a run for it after Marion, his latest con victim portrayed by the inimitable Carol Burnett, discovered the truth behind his lies. Now, he’s on the run as the police begin a manhunt for him, similar to Walter White’s final days in the “Breaking Bad” finale.

Kim, meanwhile, has seen her guilt catch up with her, and broke down on the bus home after submitting a manifesto to the local DA, as well as Howard’s widow, revealing the truth. Her contact with Jimmy, however, is next to none.

Without further ado, let’s finally get into the series finale, written and directed by none other than series co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould himself, appropriately titled “Saul Gone.”

Season 6, Episode 13: ‘Saul Gone’

We start our final episode of “Better Call Saul” with yet another blast to the past…but not so far back. No, just back to season 5, when Jimmy and Mike were trying to wander their way out of the desert. While on a water break, Jimmy suggests to Mike that they take the money – $7 million – and run, but Mike isn’t down. “Where would you go first?” Jimmy asks Mike regarding their hypothetical $6 million time machine. “December 8, 2001,” Mike eventually says. “No, no,” he corrects himself. “March 17, 1984. The day I took my first bribe.” Then, Mike says, he moves forward. For Jimmy, it’s easy. “May 10, 1965.” The day Warren Buffet took over Berkshire Hathaway. He’d invest the remaining $1 million. Upon returning to the present, he’d be a billionaire. “Is there such thing as a trillionaire?”

“That’s it?” Mike asks. “Money?” Jimmy only responds, “What else?”

In the present, Jimmy, now “Gene,” escapes Marion’s house in his car. After reaching his house, he retrieves a disposable cell phone, but is caught off guard by the coterie of police cars out front, forcing him to flee out the back. Jimmy has very little with him – only the flip phone, as well as a shoebox containing lots of money.

Jimmy tries to make his way around the city, but is forced to take refuge in a dumpster when it becomes clear the city is swarmed with police searching for him. While in there, he opens his shoebox, which also contains the contact information for his disappearer, and tries to retrieve his phone, presumably to call him. However, the police catch him before he has a chance.

“Hands up!” they yell from the outside. Jimmy is forced to surrender, slowly rising from the dumpster with his hands in the air.

Jimmy is now in prison, where he can’t help but overhear a herd of officers watching one of his old Saul Goodman videos, looking over at him reproachfully.

For his one phone call, Jimmy decides to call…the Cinnabon, where he simply arranges the logistics for the following few days’ schedule. “You’re gonna need a new manager,” he tells his employee.

In his cell, Jimmy realizes his mistake, and then (somehow) convinces the police to give him a second call. He calls Bill Oakley – an old associate of Jimmy’s from Albuquerque – and tries to convince him to take him on as a client. Bill starts by rebuffing his offer, but is clearly drawn in, at least a little. Nonetheless, he is skeptical about how this could play out. “Where do you see this ending?” Bill asks him, incredulous. With little hesitation, Jimmy replies, “With me on top…like always.”