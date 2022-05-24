‘Better Call Saul’ Mid-Season 6 Finale Spoilers & Recap

Well, after a long, hard, intense seven weeks, we’ve finally made it. Part 1 of “Better Call Saul’s” sixth season is ending tonight, with an extra special finale episode. This is the last we will see of our beloved characters until Monday, July 14, as the show’s final season will be taking a hiatus halfway through, as was the case with “Breaking Bad.” However, we will likely have a lot to think about in that time.

The last we saw of our characters, Jimmy and Kim had to put their “D-Day” plans on hold after Jimmy realized their impersonation of Rand Casimiro, the head mediator in the Sandpiper case, would not work. Kim, however, was determined to go forward with the plan, even putting her career on the line to do so.

Gus and Mike, meanwhile, are still on the hunt for Lalo, though they’re not liable to find him anytime soon, given that he’s now in Germany. Determined to implicate Gus in Lalo’s failed hit job, Lalo has successfully tracked down a man who worked for Werner Ziegler, Gus’s engineer in charge of overseeing the superlab, and is about to make him talk. Also, Howard has finally gotten a whiff of Jimmy’s ill-gotten gains through his hired PI.

Let’s get into the mid-season finale, appropriately titled “Plan and Execution:”

Season 6 Episode 7: ‘Plan and Execution’

The mid-season finale starts off on the streets; namely, with Lalo exiting a sewer in a manner very reminiscent of his escape from Gus’s assassination attempt last season. He seems to have a Subaru ready and waiting for him, then drives over to a local convenience store, where he pays to have a shower. Then, he sleeps in the car, with an alarm set for 4 a.m. He then drives the Subaru back to where he found it, gets back in the sewer, and covers himself up.

Inside the underground sewage system, he guides himself to an open drain, from which he looks on, observing Gus’s Laundromat, waiting for the sun to rise.

Folks, looks like we might just have ourselves another faceoff.

In a panic, Jimmy picks up Lenny – the old man who he hired to play Casimiro – from his job at the supermarket, under the pretense that he’s playing a role in a scripted film. He then proceeds to pick up his college-aged director as he’s sanctimoniously lecturing his students about the proper cameras they’re allowed to handle, and rushes them to a spot outdoors, where they shoot the scene.

In it, Jimmy is seen handing some kind of large marked envelope to “Casimiro,” who now has a broken arm. “Action again!” shouts Kim after re-organizing the shot, demonstrating that her directing skills are likely quite subpar to those of Rhea Seehorn’s.

After processing the photos in a darkroom – very old-school, even for 2004 – Jimmy rushes to a stooge, waiting for him in a car. “Go, go!” he shouts, watching the man drive off with these mysterious photos, destination unknown.

At the office, while preparing for a meeting, Howard reminisces about Jimmy’s brother Chuck in front of an intern, calling him the “greatest legal mind I ever knew,” when he is interrupted by his PI. Clearly in cahoots with Jimmy, the PI shows him the staged photos, matching the envelope to that which he captured Jimmy taking out of the bank last episode.

Howard and Clifford Main, working on behalf of the Sandpiper residents, meet one of their elderly clients, and tell her that the process could take “at minimum” 1-2 years, though she is not deterred. They also namedrop Casimiro, who will be acting as the mediator in the case, with Clifford calling him a fine and honorable judge.

As the meeting begins, Jimmy and Kim are shown listening in via the secret access code Jimmy obtained through Francesca last episode. In real time, Howard’s eyes turn to saucers when Casimiro enters the room, recognizing him as the man in Jimmy’s photos (clearly Jimmy’s art and costume department deserves quite the raise). “Wow,” he says aloud. “I’m sorry– I don’t think we can proceed with these negotiations today. Let’s just say circumstances beyond our control.” When pressed, Howard accuses the judge of being compromised, and soon claims he has taken upward of $20,000 in bribes by Jimmy McGill, aka “Saul Goodman.”

“Nobody move!” he yelled. Then, it’s not just Howard’s eyes which turn to saucers, but also his pupils, clearly under the effects of whatever upper Jimmy has slipped to him.

“I’m not crazy, and I’m not on drugs!” Howard says.

Howard, realizing the mistakes he has made, rambles nearly incoherently to Clifford, who insists they settle. “You think you’re going to be able to convince them that it’s all Jimmy McGill?!” he yells.

Meanwhile, Kim and Jimmy make love to the sound of Clifford Main announcing his settlement on the speakerphone.