Betty White’s Last Instagram Post Is Heartbreaking

Believe it or not, Betty White‘s Instagram account was still active just days before she died. The “Golden Girls” actor may not have been running the account herself, but there were fairly regular updates for her 1.7 million Instagram followers — and the last post on her account is truly heartbreaking.

White died on December 31, 2021, at her home, according to TMZ. And while she leaves behind an incredible legacy, that includes a well-respected career, many are left stunned that she died less than one month before her 100th birthday. White had actually been doing some press ahead of her milestone birthday, too, so her death came as quite a shock to many.

The very last post on her Instagram account was posted on December 28, 2021, just three days before White died.

Here’s what you need to know:

Betty Seemed Excited for Her Big Birthday & Shared Her People Magazine Cover on Instagram

White’s very last Instagram post was a screen capture of her People magazine cover in honor of her 100th birthday.

“My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow,” the post’s caption read.

Fans of White have since taken to the comments section to leave their condolences.

“Rest easy queen,” one Instagram user commented.

“Will always love you,” added another.

“Rest In Peace Betty we love you,” a third person wrote.

Betty was undoubtedly excited about her upcoming birthday, and posted about it a couple of times on her Instagram account.

White Shared That Her Birthday Celebration Had Been Taped for a Television Special

On December 16, 2021, White shared another Instagram post, letting her fans know that she was planning something very special for her 100th birthday.

“I’m going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN! Get your tickets and join me…” White captioned the post.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, White pre-taped a 100-minute special that was set to air in select theaters for one night only. The special captured the very essence of White, as she headed into her milestone birthday. Fans who purchased tickets to see the show would get to know White on a deeper level. The film featured “behind-the-scenes on sets, working with office staff, entertaining at home and advocating for animals,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Several of White’s colleagues and friends took part in the show, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Jay Leno, Valerie Bertinelli, and James Corden, to name a few.

“We didn’t want this day to pass without bringing together all the people that love her, from her co-stars and friends to her many millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate her 100th birthday with an entertaining and loving look at what makes Betty a national treasure,” producer Steven Boettcher said in a statement prior to White’s death.

It is unclear if the short film will still be released, or if any changes will be made to honor White following her heartbreaking death.

