Bharti Singh Arrested: Indian Comedian Questioned in Drug Probe

Bharti Singh, the Indian comedian, has been arrested on drug allegations, according to Yahoo.com and Indian news accounts.

Yahoo reported that Singh was arrested “after cannabis was found during a raid on her home.”

The information came from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which said 86.5g (3oz) of the drug “was found in the house she shares with husband, screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa,” Yahoo reported.

Together, the husband and wife are co hosts of India’s Best Dancer, a reality show. She goes by the name “laughter queen” on Instagram, where she is a major influencer with 3.6 million followers. She expresses love for her husband on social media.

“[Ms Singh] and her husband have been detained for questioning about possession of narcotics substances,” Sameer Wankhede, an investigator, told the ANI news agency, according to Yahoo.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Arrest Was Provoked by a Major Investigation After the Death of Sushant Singh Rajput

According to Indian Express, the arrest is part of a major investigation into the Indian film industry and drugs. It started after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The BBC reported that Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai flat in June of likely suicide. According to BBC, the probe has targeted other Bollywood actors too, including Deepika Padukone, Rakulpreet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor.

The NCB “searched Bharti Singh’s house and office in the morning as part of its probe into alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry,” Indian Express reports.

Searched were both her home at Lokhandwala Complex and her production house, according to Indian Express. “Both Ms Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of ganja. Bharti Singh was placed under arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and examination of Mr Limbachiya is underway,” the NCB release added, according to Indian Express.

Bharti Singh Emphasized That the Couple Was Just Being Questioned

NDTV reported that Bharti Singh was arrested “for questioning.”

According to NDTV, Singh left the scene in a red Mercedes and later told journalists,”They have called us for some questioning, that’s all.”

NDTV reported that Singh’s name first came up in the investigation via comments from a “drug peddler” and other arrests were made in Mumbai.

People reacted on social media, with some fans offering support. “@bharti_lalli #BhartiSingh I was/am/will be with you in all situations. #Isupportbhartisingh,” wrote one fan on Twitter. Reaction was mixed, though.

Another person wrote on Twitter, “@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 Please remove to Bharti Singh and her Husband from your Tv Serials who consuming Drugs and now is in Police costudy…We are boycotting.”

Another man wrote, “Since Bharti has been arrested by NCB for consumption and possession of drugs, news channels and media are so happy that they have lower competition now.”

Others felt the probe was a waste of time. “No point going after these kind of people.. @narcoticsbureau should directly go for the big fish!! Only then this ruckus will stop! #BhartiSingh will also get bail just like tai did. Coz these big fish of the industry will save them to save themselves!” wrote one.

