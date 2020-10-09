Julie Chen Thinks ‘Big Brother’ Fans Need to Give Memphis a Break

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves sat down with the Outside the House podcast after Thursday’s (October 8) live eviction to talk about the season so far, including what she wishes would have happened differently and how she doesn’t like to read internet commenters because it’s such “a cesspool.”

Julie Wishes The Balance of Power Had Shifted Throughout the Season

There isn’t one particular thing Chen Moonves wishes had gone differently this year, but more that the balance of power, in general, had not been so one-sided toward the Committee.

“I would have liked to have seen Da’Vonne or Kevin or David become HOH, really have some power where they had to get blood on their hands, put two people on the block, have people run around fearing them … I would have liked to have seen someone not in this dominant Committee alliance get some power early on,” said Chen Moonves.

She also thought for sure that this was Tyler Crispen’s year to go all the way.

“[I thought] this is his year, this is his time. Because when he lost to Casey 5 to 4 … it could have gone either way. I thought God is gonna take care of Tyler this year. But hey, I told Tyler during the commercial break — you won the biggest prize of all, love. You found Angela,” she said.

She Thinks People Need to Give Memphis A Break

Chen Moonves says she doesn’t like to read the internet comments, though she certainly seems to be aware of the fact that a lot of fans think Memphis Garrett is racist because he went after David Alexander over and over again this summer. Memphis was also part of the group laughing at Ian Terry for things he does because of his autism.

“I know there are some houseguests that people at home are not loving, but walk a mile in their shoes in the Big Brother house. You never know what it’s like … you certainly don’t know what it’s like to be in that house, which is so mentally grueling. It’s exhausting. I want them to remember, even quote-unquote villains from season to season, or even in life, we are all multi-faceted — we all have a good side and a bad side … you never know in what environment you’re put in, what sides are going to take over and take center stage, so don’t judge. Remember the good sides,” said Chen Moonves, adding that she’s glad they could show the segment where Tyler and Memphis talked about losing their fathers.

“I think people need to see that about Memphis. I don’t like to read the internet because it just becomes like a cesspool of bullies who just attack for whatever reason and I always feel like whoever you’re attacking, it’s really not about that person,” said Chen Moonves. “It’s about something happening in your world and I pray for you. I pray for you that you wouldn’t be lashing out that way if whatever’s happening in your life was good.”

So, Who Is Going to Win It All?

Chen Moonves thinks Enzo Palumbo and Cody Calafiore are in great positions to win the whole thing. One person she doesn’t see winning is Nicole Franzel — and she says Nicole is the perfect person to take to the final two.

“If I have to make a decision and take Nicole or anyone else who’s left in the game, I might take Nicole to final two, especially if, at that point, she hasn’t won any competitions because what jury of all-stars is going to give it to someone who … hasn’t won competitions and has won before? I just don’t see that happening,” said Chen Moonves.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. Also, it’s not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Once these houseguests finally have to start turning on each other, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

