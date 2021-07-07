Big Brother 2021 Premiere Spoilers: Twists & Changes For Season 23

The “Big Brother” cast members will be taking a major gamble this season. The houseguests for the 23rd season of the CBS reality show will play a high stakes game filled with “risk versus reward” dilemmas for them to ponder, producers for the show told Us Weekly.

Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that the game will be played in a house that has a part beach club, part Vegas vibe to it. But living in the “Big Brother” house is no vacation, and the twists will kick off on the first night during a live premiere.

Here’s what to expect this season on “Big Brother”:

The ‘Big Brother’ Cast Will Play in Teams—At Least for the First Month

Right out the gate, the 16 “Big Brother” houseguests will be hit with a “team” twist which will give them an immediate “mini alliance.” After entering the house in groups of four, the contestants will participate in a competition to crown the fastest person in each group a team captain, per Parade. The four captains then get to watch video clips of the other houseguests to select their own dream teams.

Longtime fans know that teams are nothing new for “Big Brother.” Team twists played out in seasons 11, 14, and 18, Parade noted. For this go-around, the teams will remain intact for the first four weeks of the season, and as in past years, Head of Household winners will score guaranteed safety from eviction for them and all of their teammates for that week.

There Will Be a New Wildcard Competition

A newly created “Wildcard Competition” will feature all of the non-safe players competing for solo safety. But if the winner of the new Sunday night comp decides to accept immunity from eviction for the week, they will also accept a punishment that could be aimed at just them, their team, or the whole house, per CinemaBlend.

‘Big Brother” punishments have ranged from everything from uncomfortable unitards to cold water showers. For one of the most brutal punishments in “Big Brother’ history, Season 16 player Brittany Martinez was required to kick 2,400 soccer goals in a 24-hour time period. She revealed she was in serious pain and lost a toenail as she completed the task.

For Season 23, executive producer Allison Grodner told Parade that the punishments won’t be easy on the houseguests and that there won’t be anything like putting the whole house on “slop,” which is “Big Brother’s” dreaded signature “mush” recipe.

“Slop would be the easy way out,” Grodner teased.

There Will Be a Never-Before-Seen ‘Offer’ at The End of the Premiere Episode

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Rich Meehan also teased that the live 90-minute premiere will end with an unprecedented “offer” from host Julie Chen.

“At the end of the episode, there will be a double-or-nothing offer Julie will be making that may be too good for someone to refuse,” he said.

“An offer you can’t refuse,” Grodner teased. “The first time ever at the end of the episode.”

As for a twist that isn’t a first, COVID-19 related safety restrictions put a “Battle Back” opportunity on the back burner last summer. The twist, which has been utilized in several seasons past, allows an evicted contestant to battle their way back into the game by winning a competition—or three. Meehan didn’t totally discount the chance that Battle Back twist could return for Season 23. He told EW, “As for opportunities to get back in the game, we’ll have to wait and see.”

READ NEXT: ’Big Brother 23’ Cast Revealed