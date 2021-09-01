‘Big Brother’ 2021: Episode 24 Recap

Tonight on “Big Brother,” the three nominees will compete to win the Power of Veto.

That’s right, three nominees. Xavier became an automatic third nominee due to a punishment from last week’s veto competition. He and the other nominees, Sarah Beth and Kyland, will draw names to pick who else will compete in tonight’s veto competition.

This week’s Head of Household, Tiffany, was dethroned due to the Coin of Destiny twist. Claire became the new secret HOH and kept Tiffany’s nominations the same.

Who will win the Power of Veto tonight? Will the veto be used to save Sarah Beth, Kyland, or Xavier?

8:04 PM EST: Tiffany might have lost her Head of Household room, but she’s just relieved that Claire won Coin of Destiny and kept her nominations the same.

8:04 PM EST: Claire says that she’s working closely with Tiffany in this game. Little does she know that Tiffany is part of a secret alliance, The Cookout. The Cookout wanted Claire to win Coin of Destiny this week so she’s ineligible to play for HOH next week.

8:06 PM EST: Claire tells Tiffany and Hannah that she’s the secret HOH. Tiffany tells Claire to keep it a secret from everyone else, so people think Tiffany won Coin of Destiny and overthrew herself. Tiffany says that this way, Claire doesn’t get any blood on her hands, but Claire isn’t sure she wants Tiffany to get all the credit for this week.

8:08 PM EST: Sarah Beth cries to Kyland and doesn’t understand why they’re being targeted. He says they’re a threat and she says, “don’t flatter ourselves, we’re just not likable.”

8:09 PM EST: Since Sarah Beth is unaware of The Cookout, she’s really in the dark about why she’s being perceived as a threat. She feels like there’s no way for her to reason with people to keep her in the house and in a way, she’s right!

8:13 PM EST: It’s time to pick players for the Veto competition! If Tiffany is selected to play, she wants to win and take Xavier off the block. If he comes down, there will be no replacement nominee.

8:14 PM EST: Alyssa is picked to play in the veto competition. She wants to win and take Xavier off the block.

8:14 PM EST: Claire is picked to play in the veto competition. Sarah Beth was hoping to pick Derek F. simply because she thinks she could beat him.

8:15 PM EST: Hannah is picked to play in the veto competition.

8:16 PM EST: Now that Claire is the secret HOH, she’s having second thoughts about Sarah Beth being the target. She knows Tiffany wants Sarah Beth gone, but feels that Kyland and Xavier are bigger threats to her personal game. If she wins the Veto, she might make a decision with it that Tiffany won’t like.

8:20 PM EST: It’s a classic “Big Brother” moment. The houseguests get to watch a movie trailer! Ben Platt is here (via video) to tell the houseguests that whoever wins the Veto competition this week gets to go see an advance screening of “Dear Even Hansen.”

8:22 PM EST: For this Veto competition, “BB High School Hinjinx,” houseguests must arrange high-school-themed photos of evicted houseguests in chronological order.

