‘Big Brother 23’ Cast Parties With Todrick Hall After Finale

Following the “Big Brother” finale on September 29, the season 23 cast enjoyed their newfound freedom and celebrated the end of a historic season.

A large portion of the cast went over to singer and social media guru Todrick Hall’s house for an after-party. A photo posted on Hall’s Instagram showed him with houseguests Claire Rehfuss, Kyland Young, Derek Xiao, Christian Birkenberger, Alyssa Lopez, Sarah Beth Steagall, Britini D’Angelo, Tiffany Mitchell, and Hannah Chaddha.

Also pictured were “Big Brother” alums from past seasons Analyse Talavera, Holly Allen, Tommy Bracco, JC Mounduix, and David Alexander.

“Not to be dramatic, but one of the best nights of my life. The Big Brother fan in me is still SCREAMING!!!,” Hall captioned the Instagram photo. Hall shared several moments from the night in his Instagram post, including a video of Derek X. joking that he made the master plan this season and Tiffany playfully saying, “you made nothing.”

On his Instagram story, Hall said that since CBS was unable to throw an official party for the cast, he decided to just invite them over instead.

Where Were the Final Three?

Notably missing from the shindig were the final three contestants: Derek F., Azah, and Xavier. They were probably busy doing press, but they did get to meet Hall the next night. The YouTuber shared Instagram photos of him with the final three writing, “I have officially met “The Cookout!”

Tiffany Mitchell took home $50,000 for winning America’s Favorite Player. During the finale, Julie Chen Moonves announced that Derek X. was a close second. Derek X. has had a good sense of humor about losing to Tiffany on social media.

On an Instagram video Tiffany shared of her, Derek X., and Hall, Derek X. commented, “Damn stole my prize and my man?? 🤧.” He also added “Tiffany’s Favorite Pawn” and “America’s 2nd Favorite Player” to his Instagram bio.

The ‘Big Brother 23’ Houseguests Partied With Someone Who Almost Made the Cast

Tiffany shared an Instagram video of her, Xavier, Hannah, Azah, Kyland, and Sarah Beth partying the night after the finale. Fans joked that they could tell some of the cast members were a bit intoxicated.

“Oh Azah; I can already feel your pain in the morning ❤️,” one fan commented. “Omg they so drunk😂😂😂❤️❤️,” another Instagram user wrote.

In the background of the video, Christie Valdiserri can be seen. Valdiserri was supposed to be a cast member on “Big Brother 23,” but was disqualified at the last minute due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Claire Rehfuss took Valdiserri’s place in the cast. Claire shared a picture of her and Validserri on her Instagram story, writing, “shout out to the positive COVID test ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ love this woman.”

Did Kyland and Xavier Make Up?

It’s clear from social media that “Big Brother 23” winner Xavier and Kyland were at some of the same get-togethers, but did they patch things up after Kyland’s tense eviction?

In an interview with Heavy, Xavier revealed that they spoke briefly on finale night about needing to have a talk. ” Honestly, I don’t anticipate us being BFFs, but I think we should have a conversation just man to man,” he said.

