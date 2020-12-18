‘Big Brother’ All-Stars On the One Player Who Shouldn’t Have Been There

A lot of Big Brother fans had a few issues with the cast of all-stars, saying that while some of the people were definitely all-star-caliber players, several of them were not. And the fans were not alone, apparently. A couple of all-stars from this summer were disappointed to see him in the house over other players. Read on to find out what they said.

Janelle Pierzina Thought David Was a Waste of Time

In an Instagram video with her Big Brother best friend, Janelle Pierzina talked with Beau Beasley about how frustrating it was to be in the house with someone who had no idea how the game was played — and made no effort to learn. When she saw the final cast list, she was “very disappointed.”

“I was very disappointed! I was disappointed, I wanted to see Kaycee [Clark] in there, I wanted to see Josh [Martinez], I wanted to see Paul [Abrahamian], I wanted to see Derrick [Levasseur]. I wanted to see all these good players and I was like … I was so confused [about David]. So how did he get here and someone like Amanda [Zuckerman] or someone like Vanessa [Rousso] or someone with actual skills didn’t get in the game? What the f***?!”

She added, “I think he’s a nice person and he means well, but he didn’t take it seriously.”

Indeed, Alexander was constantly asking the other players how the competitions worked and demonstrating he had not made any effort to study the game. Pierzina talked about how when she was in sequester, she watched three past seasons of the show and took copious notes about different peoples’ games. But Alexander didn’t even do that.

“David watched one episode while he was in sequester. Why am I watching 75 episodes and this dude watches one? Like what are you doing? Don’t waste my time,” said Pierzina.

Tyler Crispen also recently pointed out in a Q&A that Alexander felt like couldn’t trust Crispen because he had “only ever seen my season” of Big Brother — though Alexander didn’t even watch the whole thing.

“He should have [trusted me],” said Crispen.

Pierzina Also Revealed The First Five Former Players Who Were Approached

In her video with Beasley, Pierzina revealed who the first five players were that Big Brother contacted: Herself, Tyler, Rachel Reilly, Dan Gheesling, and Derrick Levasseur. Even with those heavy-hitters getting phone calls, she still wasn’t sure she should be on the show again because she knew she would be targeted right away.

“I told them I don’t really want to do it because I feel like I’m going to be the first one targeted and they’re like ‘you’re not gonna be, you’re not gonna be, you’re not gonna be, we’re gonna put other targets in the house,'” said Pierzina. “I was like let me think about it. I didn’t even answer them back for like a month, really.”

Unfortunately for Pierzina, she and her ally Kaysar Ridha were indeed the first two targets. We’re actually a little surprised production didn’t do more to keep them in the house and shift the balance of power a few times.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

