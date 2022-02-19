A ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Double Eviction is Coming

On the February 18 episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” it was revealed that the final live eviction of the season on February 21 will be a double eviction.

That means that on February 21, an entire eviction cycle will be played live over the course of one episode. A new Head of Household will be crowned, they’ll nominate houseguests for eviction, a veto competition will be played, and the houseguests will cast their votes to evict one of their own live.

Double evictions can really shake up the game. With less time for strategizing and deal-making, the competitions in the special double eviction episode will be all-important. After February 21, “Celebrity Big Brother” will be down to the final three houseguests.

During the season finale on February 23, the final three houseguests will battle it out in a series of competitions to determine who will be the final Head of Household. The final HOH will proceed to the final two and they’ll get to choose who they take with them.

Double Eviction Predictions

After Carson Kressley was evicted during the February 18 episode, it’s down to the final five going into the next Head of Household competition.

Only Miesha Tate, Todrick Lamar, Cynthia Bailey, and Lamar Odom are eligible to compete. Miesha and Todrick have already begun to discuss targeting Todd Bridges next, who is ineligible to compete as the outgoing HOH. If one of them wins, they will likely nominate Cynthia and Todd with the intention of evicting Todd.

If Lamar or Cynthia wins the next HOH, things could get a bit more interesting. Lamar has been aligned with Miesha since the beginning, but he’s already started to talk about targeting Miesha. Cynthia would probably target Miesha as well if she were to gain power. Although there are a lot of variables, our prediction for the first evicted houseguest on Monday is Todd Bridges.

Cynthia and Lamar have two chances to win HOH’s this week and it’s not at all impossible that they’ll pull off a win. But even if one of them can get the power and nominate Miesha, she’ll still have an opportunity to play in the veto. As a comp beast, she’s going to be hard to take out at this stage in the competition.

It’s impossible to know how all the cards will fall between now and the double eviction veto ceremony on Monday. But our current prediction for this season’s final three are Miesha Tate, Todrick Hall, and Cynthia Bailey.

How to Vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest

The voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest is now open. To vote, text the name of your favorite houseguest to 21523. You can vote once per day. Votes will be accepted until 9 a.m. Pacific Time on February 23.

The winner of the America’s Favorite Houseguest award will be announced during the finale on February 23. The winner will be awarded $25,000.

There was been an outpouring of support on Twitter for Shanna Moakler after Miesha and Todrick convinced Carson and Cynthia to turn on her. “Big Brother” alum Janelle Pierzina tweeted about wanting Shanna to win America’s Favorite Player.

In our exit interview with Shanna, Heavy asked her how she would feel about winning the award. “That would be absolutely a beautiful thing,” she said. “I just always assumed Carson would get it.”

READ NEXT: Todrick Hall Throws Shade at Past ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Winner