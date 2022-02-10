Did the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Live Feeds Reveal a Houseguest Dropped Out?

After the pre-taped episode of “Celebrity Big Brother” that aired on February 9, conversations on the live feeds seemed to reveal that a houseguest had left the game early.

Fans noticed on the live feeds that Chris Kattan’s bed was made a little too neatly. Todd Bridges could be heard asking Lamar Odom if he wanted the bed that Kattan had been sleeping in all season. In another room, Cynthia Bailey and Todrick Hall discussed that this week’s eviction was going to be hard. “I wasn’t as stressed when Chris Kattan was still here,” Todrick said.

Miesha, Todrick, and Shanna also discussed how Kattan being out of the game would affect the schedule. “I wonder what the protocol is now like since we lost someone you know,” Miesha said. Shanna speculated that maybe if a double eviction had been planned, there would no longer be one.

CBS has not yet confirmed that Kattan has left “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Why Did Chris Kattan Leave?

Since the beginning of the season, Kattan seemed a little perplexed by the game of “Celebrity Big Brother.” In the Diary Room, Todrick Hall said that Kattan has spent most of the days sleeping. When Chris Kirkpatrick put Kattan on the block, he seemed confused that Kirkpatrick would target him since they never even talked about the game. He didn’t seem to understand that not talking game with anyone can make you a target.

When Kattan gave his final plea to the houseguests before the live eviction vote on February 4, he said that he thought Mirai Nagasu deserved to stay over him and that he should “move on.” When Mirai was unanimously evicted, he asked his fellow houseguests if he’d done anything wrong for them not to listen to his request to save Mirai. He didn’t seem to understand that there was strategizing and gameplay going on.

Although the details of exactly why Kattan chose to leave the house are unclear, it’s not exactly surprising either.

