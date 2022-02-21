‘Big Brother 23’ Alum Tweets About Wanting Distance from Todrick Hall

A “Big Brother 23” alum’s tweets about Todrick Hall have garnered attention from fans.

Whitney Williams, who was the fourth houseguest evicted on season 23, said she’s thinking of canceling an upcoming trip to see other BB23 alums because she doesn’t want to associate with Todrick Hall. Todrick has received backlash for comments he’s made in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house.

Whitney quote tweeted a video that shows Todrick seemingly disturbing a homeless woman sleeping and laughing about it. “I’m going to be completely honest.. seeing so much stuff like this on Todrick and other house guests is furthering my consideration of cancelling my trip to LA next week,” she wrote.

Whitney then preemptively defended herself, writing, “And before ya’ll say it.. I said ONE s****y thing in the house, which I have apologized for profusely since, it is not the same thing.” She was referring to when she referred to Asian American houseguest Derek Xiao’s genitals as his “egg roll.”

Unlike Whitney, many other “Big Brother 23” alums are close friends with Todrick and have refrained from publicly speaking out against his actions on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Whitney Said She Doesn’t Want to Be in an ‘Uncomfortable Position’

Whitney later tweeted again to elaborate on her comments on canceling her trip. “I really didn’t expect my last tweet to get so much attention 😅,” she wrote. “I feel like I should clarify.. I’ve been anxious about seeing my cast for a while, then knowing how close they are to Todrick I just didn’t want to be in an uncomfortable position.”

“BUT I do really want to see some of the other attendees and show my support to Azah 💕 I spoke with a couple cast mates and it sounds like we’ll hardly see Todrick anyway,” she continued in a thread.

“Big Brother 23” alum Azah Awasum is hosting a “Celebrity Big Brother” finale watch party, which is why so many BB23 alums will be getting together in Los Angeles.

“I hate how dramatic this all sounds 🙈 I just know myself and even though I should be a grownup about being around people I don’t necessarily like, I know myself better than that and just don’t want to do/say anything I might regret,” Whitney wrote on Twitter.

Fans Are Frustrated With the Cookout for Not Criticizing Todrick

Members of the “Big Brother 23” Cookout alliance formed a close friendship with Todrick after their season ended. Many “Celebrity Big Brother” fans are frustrated that the Cookout has failed to publicly criticize Todrick for his behavior on the show.

“The Cookout stood for something important. That’s why it’s disappointing to see how quiet they’re all being about Todrick. Not that they owe us anything, but it would have been nice. Derek X, too. He also talked a lot about representation, but has little to say now,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Although members of The Cookout haven’t criticized Todrick, they also haven’t defended him. Derek Frazier, Tiffany Mitchell, and Hannah Chaddha have all tweeted their support for other houseguests to win America’s Favorite Player.

