‘Big Brother’ Alums Gather to Celebrate Christie Murphy’s Wedding

“Big Brother 21” alum Christie Murphy said “I Do” to a life with Jamie Martin in a Tulum, Mexico wedding on Saturday, April 23.

In an interview with Us Weekly, both brides gushed about the ceremony and said the Mexican location was something they’d both wanted for a while. “Our plan to have a Tulum wedding was talked about literally on our 7th date…in Tulum,” they told the outlet. “We came here together super early on in our relationship and we joked about just eloping while we were there. We didn’t, but we said, ‘this is where we’ll do it one day.'”

Four “Big Brother” alums from Murphy’s season were in attendance — Holly Allen, Tommy Bracco, Nick Maccarone, and Analyse Talavera. Elena Davies of “Big Brother 19” was also present.

Bracco shared an Instagram photo of him with Murphy in her wedding dress. “Truly an honor to witness this human, who is more special to me than words could describe, marry her SOULMATE! Dancing barefoot in the sand, celebrating this amazing couple, with my favorite people on the planet and then ending the night off raging in a rain storm in the jungle,” he wrote in the caption.

Bracco also shared videos on his Instagram story of him dancing on the beach in Tulum with Elena Davies.

The Newlyweds Got Engaged in Paris in 2021

31-year-old Murphy, who was a member of the Gr8ful alliance on “Big Brother 21,” shared Instagram photos of her picturesque engagement to Jamie Martin in August 2021.

“Haven’t yet woken up from this dream. Engaged to the LOVE OF MY LIFE in Paris! 💍,” Murphy captioned the photos of the romantic picnic proposal underneath the Eiffel Tower.

Martin and Murphy officially became a married couple in December 2021 with an intimate ceremony that included their two dogs. That worked out since their puppies couldn’t make it to Mexico.

“We’re just incredibly grateful for how seamless the wedding week has been! We loved having our friends and family there to experience the biggest day of our lives — the only thing missing was our pups [Ruffles and Beans], but we head home tomorrow to see them,” the brides told Us Weekly.

Murphy Met Martin After Being Cut from ‘The Challenge’

Murphy was originally supposed to compete on the 36th season of the MTV reality series “The Challenge.” She was cut at the last minute, but as she explained on an episode of the “Hello Friends” podcast, that turned out to be a huge blessing in disguise.

Murphy explained that when she got the news that she’d been cut, she was okay with it. “For some reason, I wasn’t upset and [my family] was like, ‘Why aren’t you crying? Why aren’t you devastated right now?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know,’ I felt such a sense of calm and peace.”

She continued on to say, “I was like, I don’t know, I just have a very strange feeling…just that something bigger is coming and if I was away in Iceland, it wouldn’t have happened…I was like, ‘I’m telling you, I think I’m gonna like meet my soulmate this week or something,’ like kind of joking…three days later I met Jamie.”

READ NEXT: How ‘Big Brother Canada’ Triple Evictions Work