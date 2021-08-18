Jackson Michie Reacts to Holly Allen’s Shady TikTok Video

Jackson Michie wants his ex-girlfriend Holly Allen to keep his name out of her mouth.

The “Big Brother” season 21 champion reacted to a recent TikTok video his former girlfriend of one year posted, and he made it clear that he’s not happy that she continues to publicly talk about their failed relationship.

Here’s what Michie said:

Jackson Michie Told Holly Allen to Let Him Go So He Can Live His Life

In a response video that he posted to TikTok, Michie shared a clip from Allen’s video and questioned why she was still talking about him more than a year after they parted ways.

“I mean at this point…I’ve apologized to her privately I don’t know how many times,” he said. “I apologized publicly on my Instagram back in November…. We broke up over a year ago and she has continued over the past year and a half …to post about me.”

Michie asked his ex to “let me go and live my life.” He added that the wine safari guide can’t seem to stop talking about him and that she has been “alluding” to him lying about his struggles with addiction and owing her money. He also called her out for stating that he “thought he was God.”

“I know my truth,” he said. ”At this point, you’re going to bring my religion into it. I don’t believe I’m God. In fact, I’ve very much said the opposite. It’s taken me a long time to forgive myself for some of the things I’ve done in my life, some of my sins. I’m simply trying to be better.”

Michie, who won $500,000 as the champion of “Big Brother” in 2019, noted that he has tried to help his ex-girlfriend but now she is doing things that are “untrue” and “out of line.” He accused her of spreading lies about him and his character.

“I would really appreciate it if you would keep my name out of your mouth,” he said. “Please just let me go and live my life.”

Michie added he’s “praying” for Allen, who at age 33 is seven years his senior, but added that he’s not trying to be her friend.

“This is too much,” he said. “Just let me live.”

Holly Allen Threw Major Shade at Jackson Michie in Her TikTok Clip

Allen dated her “Big Brother” co-star for nearly a year after they met on the CBS reality competition. The two even moved in together, but things did not end well when they split in June 2020.

In a Tik Tok video posted earlier this month, Allen accused Michie of thinking he was God. In the clip, Allen played the Eminem song “Venom” played in the background as she said, “My ex and I broke up because of religious differences.”

“Yeah, he thought he was God. And I didn’t,” she added.

Although Holly didn’t specifically name Michie as the ex she was referring to in her TikTok, she confirmed it was the “Big Brother” champ when she responded to fan comments, according to Us Weekly. In one response, Allen admitted that her ex-boyfriend’s red flags were “harder to see with BB goggles.”

Earlier this year, Allen issued a warning to Michie’s new love interest, “Cheer” star Morgan Simianer and advised her to “run.” She also said she would pray for the “Cheer” star while she was dating Michie.

