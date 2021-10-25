‘Big Brother’ Star Announces Finalized Divorce

Pete Bennett is a British television personality who appeared on the seventh season of the UK version of “Big Brother” in 2006. He won his season with 61.2% of the vote, The Guardian reported. He is a colorful character with Tourette’s Syndrome, according to MyLondon. The Mirror calls Bennett “one of the most memorable Big Brother winners ever.”

A quick glance through Pete’s Instagram reveals what a colorful character he is. So why would he have a conventional divorce? Spoiler alert: he didn’t. Pete and his now ex-wife Gemma “Cherry” Rattus were married for 11 years. Their divorce is now final and the former couple is celebrating their uncoupling in an unconventional way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pete & Cherry Took Their Time Getting Divorced

Pete Bennett and Cherry Rattus were friends before they became involved romantically. The couple got married in 2010 and, as is par for the course for a reality television personality, had their wedding aired on a program in the UK called “Celebrity Four Weddings,” MyLondon revealed. The show followed four brides as they planned and attended each others’ weddings. They voted on the best wedding and the winner and her new husband were whisked off on a dream honeymoon, per Digital Spy. Pete and Cherry were married in a circus big top.

The Manchester Evening News reported that Pete and Cherry did not win and six months after their televised wedding, the couple announced they were divorcing, The Sun reported. The actual divorce just didn’t happen until 11 years later.

Pete took to his Instagram to share several photos of him celebrating receiving the decree that made his divorce from Cherry final, including one of him Facetiming with his ex-wife and joyfully celebrating their divorce. He captioned the photo: “It’s official me and @rattusgemma are finally DIVORCED after 11 years. Got my decree absolute in today. Great to celebrate over FaceTime but will have a proper party next time we meet up. Love u Ex-wife lol ♡”

Cherry commented on the post, writing, ” “❤️ over a decade of marriage, and still talking and love each other. I’d say that’s pretty damn good! ❤️”

Pete and his ex are clearly on good terms and the divorce was quite amicable. Fans were shocked by the divorce post and the jubilant nature of Pete and Cherry’s comments. One wrote: “Didn’t even know he was married 😂❤️,” while another said, “You two are taking it well 🤣.” Another comment commiserated with the difficulty of getting divorced and said, “Ha took me 10 years to get divorced too lol it’s a lot of paperwork! Ha. Congrats 😂”

Pete’s divorce comes six months after he had a public meltdown over the death of his ex-girlfriend and “Big Brother” showmance partner, Nikki Grahame, per The Sun. Nikki was found dead in her home on April 10, just one day after she left a treatment program for the anorexia she battled for most of her life.

On the day Nikki died, Bennett took to Instagram to share a tribute to her, writing, “…sadly earlier today I found out she just passed away from anorexia😞 I’m gutted, we have lost a true character … Even through our ups and downs we have still remained close through the years, and it was so nice to visit again recently with my girlfriend, sing Kate bush songs and have fun like the good old days! I’m just sad that it was the last song we ever sang 😔 Thank you for the memories my friend, you will sorely be missed, I hope you’re not hurting anymore and finally at peace I’ll See you in heaven Nikki ❤️”

Could it be that Pete and Cherry finally divorced because of the girlfriend he mentioned in that caption? Only time will tell…