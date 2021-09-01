A ‘Big Brother 23’ Contestant Got Rejected From ‘Survivor’

It was revealed on the live feeds this summer that one “Big Brother 23” houseguest was rejected from “Survivor” because apparently host Jeff Probst couldn’t stand him.

Christian Birkenberger Said ‘Survivor’ Casting Told Him Jeff Probst Just Didn’t Like Him

Christian said he tried out for Survivor three years ago, and "made it to the round where Jeff picks who flies out for the finale, and they were like 'yeah Jeff doesn't like you'" #bb23 — hamsterwatch #bb23 (@hamsterwatch) August 1, 2021

Earlier this summer during a conversation in the Head of Household room, Christian Birkenberger revealed that he tried out for “Survivor” and made it pretty far in the casting process but was eventually cut because Probst didn’t like him.

It started because Claire Rehfuss was telling the houseguests what “The CHallenge” is all about because a lot of “Big Brother” contestants have gone on “The Challenge” in recent years, but Claire would rather go on “Survivor.”

“I would probably do ‘Survivor.’ I don’t think I would do anything else,” said Claire, to which Tiffany said, “Don’t you have to build your own house?! Girl. Where’s the shower? … is it warm [in the ocean]?”

That’s when Christian revealed that he made it pretty far in the “Survivor” casting process.

“I made it to the finals for ‘Survivor’ three years ago,” said Christian. “I made it to the round where Jeff picks who flies out for the finals, and they were like ‘Yeah, Jeff doesn’t like you.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’ … they said he was the reason why, that he didn’t like me. My assumption was they’ve had models on other seasons before and they’re all duds. They show up and they don’t do anything good.”

“I hope now he sees me and he’s like, ‘Yeah!’ I get a little DM [from Jeff]. … Three years ago, you would not recognize me, so Jeff, it’s still the same me, Christian Birkenberger. Now you know the name. … Jeff, just admit you’re wrong!” Christian joked.

If Christian did get cast on “Survivor,” he would be one of just a handful of crossovers. Hayden Moss and Caleb Reynolds both went on to do “Survivor” after “Big Brother,” though there are a bunch of female “Big Brother” players who really want to go on “Survivor” — Danielle Reyes, Janelle Pierzina, Rachel Reilly, and Nicole Franzel have all said they would do “Survivor.”

To date, no “Survivor” castaway has ever gone on to do “Big Brother” after their time on “Survivor.” We actually think an all-“Survivor” season of “Big Brother” would be kind of amazing.

They Also Discussed ‘The Amazing Race’





Play



All CBS Crossovers (Survivor, Big Brother, Amazing Race) Is this a crossover episode? SURVIVOR to THE AMAZING RACE Amber (S2, S8) & Rob (S4, S8, S20, S22) to TAR7, TAR11 Ethan (S3, S8) & Jenna (S6, S8) to TAR19 Keith (S23) & Whitney (S23) to TAR25 Rupert (S7, S8, S20, S27) & Laura (S27) to TAR31 Corinne (S17, S26) & Eliza (S9, S16)… 2019-07-11T04:05:58Z

There have been a ton of crossovers from “Big Brother” and “Survivor” to “The Amazing Race,” including Reilly and her husband Brendon Villegas, Pierzina and Britney Haynes, Boston Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich Mariano, and Corinne Kaplan and Eliza Orlins.

Christian said that he would totally do “The Amazing Race” and he knows just who he would pick.

“I think if I wanted to do it with someone from back home, I’d do it with my best friend who is really like a sister, Rebecca. And anyone that I wanted to as far as new friends from the house, it would be X,” said Christian, meaning Xavier Prather. The general consensus in the room was that Xavier would make a great “Amazing Race” partner.

They all also agreed that if they were going to chose one past “Big Brother” houseguest to compete on “The Amazing Race” with, they think Cody Nickson would be a great choice. Well, he did win “The Amazing Race 30” with his “Big Brother” showmance (and now wife) Jessica Graf.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. “Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022. Seasons 43 and 44 are casting now, so if you’ve always wanted to apply, now is your chance!

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: CBS Announces ‘Survivor 41’ Cast