Is Shanna Moakler in a Relationship Today?

Shanna Moakler is one of 11 stars competing in “Celebrity Big Brother” in an effort to win $250,000. She is an actress, model and former Miss USA. Though, many viewers will recognize her from the reality series “Meet the Barkers” where she starred alongside ex-husband Travis Barker.

In recent months, the Blink-182 drummer has made headlines for his high-profile relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. The pair announced their engagement in October 2021.

Has Moakler since moved on? Is she dating anyone?

Moakler Is Dating Matthew Rondeau

Moakler has been dating model Matthew Rondeau, 28, on and off since 2020, according to Us Weekly. While the outlet reported they split in July 2021, they were back on by October 2021.

​​“Shanna and Matthew have always been off and on, but they’re in a really great place now,” a source told Us Weekly. “He has been her confidant during this rough time in her life and they’ve been having a lot of fun together. They seem to be very happy together and Shanna’s friends are thrilled [that] she has love in her life.”

Rondeau is a regular fixture on the 46-year-old’s Instagram, most recently celebrating the new year earlier this month.

Despite another source calling their relationship “toxic,” they revealed to the publication that “it’s certainly a relationship that can lead to an engagement in the near future.”

The insider added, “They have great chemistry and enjoy doing a lot of the same things, like laying by the pool or working out together. He’ll go out of his way to travel across the country to be there for her and her family and she’ll drop whatever she has scheduled to be by his side in dire situations.”

Moakler Is Competing in Season 3 of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Is Moakler ready to expect the unexpected?

She will be joined by a star-studded lineup of 10 other celebrities when season 3 of “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres. BigBrotherNetwork.com reported that the houseguests moved in on January 26, 2022.

They will be “living together in a house outfitted with over 90 HD cameras and over 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day, and having no contact with the outside world,” according to a CBS press release.

Moakler’s fellow competitors include:

Cynthia Bailey , 54, model and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum

, 54, model and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Todd Bridges , 56, actor best known for “Diff’rent Strokes”

, 56, actor best known for “Diff’rent Strokes” Todrick Hall , 36, YouTube star and “The Masked Singer” alum

, 36, YouTube star and “The Masked Singer” alum Chris Kattan , 51, comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum

, 51, comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kirkpatrick , 50, member of *NSYNC

, 50, member of *NSYNC Carson Kressley , 52, “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star

, 52, “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Teddi Mellencamp , 40, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star

, 40, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Mirai Nagasu , 28, Olympic bronze medal figure skater

, 28, Olympic bronze medal figure skater Miesha Tate , 35, former UFC champion

, 35, former UFC champion Lamar Odom, 42, NBA champion

Each week, the celebrities will battle it out to be named Head of Household in order to nominate two other houseguests for elimination. The nominees will have a chance to try and save themselves in the veto competition before the house votes someone out each week.

“Celebrity Big Brother” premieres on CBS and Paramount+ on February 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

READ NEXT: ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ 2022 Cast & Show Spoilers