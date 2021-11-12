Thomas Markle Jr. Apologized To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry on ‘Big Brother VIP’

Thomas Markle, Jr. is Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother and a houseguest on this season of Australia’s “Big Brother VIP.” Naturally, the other houseguests want to know what his royal sibling is actually like and Markle isn’t mincing any words in that area.

He sat down and wrote a letter to his sister and brother-in-law and while he’s been plenty critical of the couple in the past, this time, Markle appears to have had a change of heart.

Here’s what you need to know:

Thomas Markle Jr. Had Some Unflattering Things to Say About His Royal Sibling

Back when Meghan Markle was getting ready to marry Prince Harry, her estranged half-brother Thomas Markle, Jr. wrote a scathing letter criticizing the then future Duchess’ decision not to invite anyone from her father’s side of her family.

Thomas also blamed Meghan for the fact that he became homeless and couldn’t find a job. “Being associated with Meghan has nearly destroyed me,” he told Australian magazine New Idea in 2020. He added, “I am homeless and could have been under a bridge with a cardboard sign begging for money but thankfully my mum has taken me in. Meghan could have helped me or got someone else at the palace to do so.”

Thomas also wrote Prince Harry a letter before his wedding urging him to dump Meghan, In Touch reported. He wrote, “As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history. Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you.” he also said that his half-sister is a “jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage.”

Thomas Markle Jr. Apologized to Meghan & Prince Harry for Things He Said in the Past

Thomas Markle Jr. is one of the American celebrities taking part in the current season of Australia’s “Big Brother VIP.” It was expected that he’d be throwing all kinds of shade his half-sister’s way as he desperately clings to the tangential fame he has because of Meghan.

Instead, Thomas read an open letter on “Big Brother VIP” apologizing for the letter he wrote to Prince Harry ahead of his marriage to Meghan Markle. The Independent reported on a video from the set of “Big Brother VIP” during which Thomas read a letter he’d written saying that he was “sorry from the bottom of my heart” for the “awful, mean letter” he wrote.

He continued, “And I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am but came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart … I am not a mean person at all, and I have more love inside me to give than anything,” he added.

Thomas explained that he was hurt when Meghan called him a “distant” family member. The outlet reported that he said, “I was very hurt and confused because of the amazing bond and relationship we shared growing up together, and all I could do was put up a defense wall to protect my heart. I know that it was very immature and wrong and I truly regret it.”