Top Five ‘Big Brother’ Seasons of All Time, According to Ranker

“Big Brother” has been entertaining viewers for over twenty years. The beloved competition show premiered on CBS in July 2005 and has since grown into a mega success.

The 24th season wrapped on September 25, 2022, and CBS has already confirmed the reality show will return for season 25 next summer.

The show has become such a hit that it is now competing with itself to keep viewers interested. Fans are constantly comparing past seasons of “Big Brother” to determine which season holds the title for “Best Season of All Time.”

So, what seasons do fans favor the most?

According to a list released by the crowdsourced website Ranker, here are the five best “Big Brother” seasons of all time.

This list was last updated in November 2019, so “Big Brother” seasons that aired after that date (seasons 22, 23, and 24) were not considered.

5. Season 20

“Big Brother 20” placed number five in Ranker’s “Best Seasons of Big Brother” list.

Season 20 premiered in July 2018 and featured sixteen new houseguests determined to take home the $500,000 grand prize.

The season stands out for a few reasons, one of them being the likable cast. Season 20 cast several players who later became fan favorites, including Tyler Crispen and Bayleigh Dayton. Tyler and Bayleigh returned to the “Big Brother” house in 2020 for “Big Brother: All-Stars.”

Another reason fans love season 20 is the gameplay. “Big Brother 16,” which aired in the summer of 2016, often gets credited with “breaking the game” by creating a majority alliance that controlled the votes week after week.

By 2018, fans were growing tired of majority alliances. “Big Brother 20” offered something different. The house was split between two alliances: Level Six and Foutte. The rivalry between the two sides felt like a throwback to old-school “Big Brother” and gave viewers the drama they’ve been craving.

Kaycee Clark took home the win with a 5-4 vote over runner-up Tyler Crispen.

4. Season 14

“Big Brother 14” placed number four on Ranker’s list. Season 14 aired in the summer of 2012 and featured twelve new houseguests and four returning houseguests, also known as the “coaches.”

Dan Gheesling (“Big Brother 10”), Janelle Pierzina (“Big Brother 6”, “Big Brother 7”), Britney Haynes (“Big Brother 12”), and Mike “Boogie” Malin (“Big Brother 2”, “Big Brother 7”) returned to coach the new houseguests.

“Big Brother 14” really shined after America voted to allow the four coaches to join the game as regular players.

The season had all the elements necessary for a successful “Big Brother” season, including multiple blindsides, fractured alliances, and a few fights. Also, masterful strategic gameplay on behalf of runner-up Dan Gheesling and “Big Brother 14” winner Ian Terry.

3. Season 6

The Friendship vs. the Sovereign 6.

“Big Brother 6” aired in the summer of 2005 and is often regarded as one of the best seasons of all time.

Like season 20, “Big Brother 6” is beloved because of the dynamic cast and captivating gameplay. The season introduced viewers to fan favorites like Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha.

Season 6 is best known for the rivalry between the two major alliances: The Friendship and the Sovereign 6. In season 6, the power was constantly up for grabs, unlike later seasons where a majority alliance controls the whole game. One week the Sovereign six controlled the game and the following week the Friendship called the shots.

Maggie Ausburn won the 500,000 grand prize over runner-up Ivette Corredero

2. Season 10

“Big Brother 10” took the number two spot on Ranker’s 2019 list.

Season 10 premiered in 2008 and featured 13 new houseguests competing for $500,000.

“Big Brother 10” is best remembered for it’s cast of colorful characters, including Renny Martyn and Jerry MacDonald.

Season 10 gave fans iconic “Big Brother” moments like “Keesha’s Birthday” and “Replacement Nominee Roulette.”

It’s also the season that fans were first introduced to Dan Gheesling, who is often regarded as one of the best players of all time.

1. Season 7

When you put 14 of the greatest “Big Brother” players of all time in a house together, it is sure to make for a fantastic season.

Season 7, also referred to as the first All-Stars season,” premiered in the summer of 2006 and featured fourteen returning players determined to win the $500,000 prize.

The season featured a star-studded cast and was action-packed from start to finish, making it the greatest “Big Brother” season of all time, according to Ranker.

Mike “Boogie” Malin won the season with a 6-1 jury vote.

Do you agree with Ranker’s list?

