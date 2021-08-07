Whitney Williams Teases Date Plans With Xavier Prather

Whitney Williams once more time with Xavier Prather.

The ousted “Big Brother 23” houseguest opened up about a potential romance with her former housemate and admitted they’ve both talked about dating outside the house.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Whitney dished on her crush on the Milwaukee attorney and revealed that she has had “deep discussions” with Xavier about going on a date once “Big Brother” wraps.

“He’s already told me that whenever we go on a first date, he wants to take me to a basketball game,” she said. “We’ve had those talks about what we want to do for our first date and stuff.”

Whitney also revealed that Xavier is such a “logical and realistic” thinker, and he admitted to her that he initially tried not to get to know her “too much” early in the game due to the fact that she is already a mom of two.

”He didn’t want to start to fall for me,” she explained. “’He has 10 siblings and all of his siblings have different parents and his ideal future would be one person, they start their family from fresh together. So that was really hard for him to wrap his mind around.”

“I want at least a date,” Whitney said. “I want him to give me a shot. I don’t want him to think too far into the future because I think he’s definitely, like, an over-analyzer. …He’s very charming, and he’s such a gentleman. Like, he’s very chivalrous. He’s a great guy.”

Whitney Revealed Details on a Potential First Date With Xavier

Since Xavier is an overthinker, it’s not surprising that he gave plenty of thought to future dates with the blonde makeup guru.

“We had a lot of those conversations where we talked about whenever we go on our first date he really wants to take me to a basketball game and then we’ll probably go out to a bar from there,” Whitney told CinemaBlend in a separate interview. “And then if we went on another date we would go to a haunted house and we’ll get pumpkins and decorate pumpkins together. We had a lot of conversations about what we would be like outside the house together.”

Whitney added that despite Xavier’s concerns about dating a mother, she does think there is “potential” for them to be a couple.

Another ‘Big Brother’ Player Has Eyes For Xavier

“Big Brother’ fans know that Whitney isn’t the only “Big Brother” player who has eyes for Xavier. Azah Awasum flat-out told Xavier that she has a “middle-school crush” him. She also spilled the beans to Whitney in her goodbye message to her.

But Whitney told CinemaBlend she’s not really worried about Azah swooping in on her man.

“I don’t see him having those feelings towards Azah, just from the way that they interacted with each other I don’t see that happening,” she said.

Whitney admitted that when she found out Azah was crushing on X, she did feel “a little bad” because she had been “extremely cuddly and friendly” with him the week before she was evicted from the game.

While she doesn’t see Azah as a threat, Whitney admitted she’s sure will be “tuning into the live feeds with a little bit of jealousy.”

As for who she hopes will win “Big Brother 23,” Azah is not on her list. Whitney told Global TV, “I really want Sarah Beth [Steagall] or Xavier to win it! I think that they’re playing intelligent games and I think they have really great connections with other people in the house. I love them both as people.”

READ NEXT: ’Big Brother 23’ Cast Member Has a Famous Dad