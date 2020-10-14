Billboard Music Awards 2020 Performers & Performances

The star-studded Billboard Music Awards 2020 has a lineup of performers and performances guaranteed to satisfy nearly any musical taste.

The show airs on NBC Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and Pacific time. It is filmed live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Kelly Clarkson will host and give the show’s opening performance. She will be followed by performers including Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS and Garth Brooks.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Billboard Music Awards 2020 Lineup Includes John Legend, Luke Combs & Post Malone

The @Billboard Awards are TONIGHT!! You're not going to believe who is presenting! And we brought ALL of you with us…can i just say, y'all are going to look AMAZING on the show tonight!! Thank you for the ride:) love, g #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/APZ9IRlRo1 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) October 14, 2020

Clarkson, the BBMA 2020 host, will open the show tonight, according to Billboard. Garth Brooks will also perform a medley of his hits, spanning his decades-long career.

Demi Lovato is prepared to perform her new single, “Commander in Chief,” which she just released one day before the event. Watch the music video below beginning at 11 p.m. Oct. 14:

#CommanderInChief music video out tonight at 8pm PT / 11pm EThttps://t.co/hm8KkBUZnt pic.twitter.com/2wPGvTcnmI — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 14, 2020

John Legend will perform “Never Break” from his album, Bigger Love. Post Malone is also a performer. He’ll be performing with Tyla Yahweh.

In a highly anticipated presentation, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will present rapper and social activist Killer Mike with the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award.

Here is the complete list of performers and presenters:

Performers

Alicia Keys

Bad Bunny

Brandy featuring Ty Dolla Sign

BTS

Demi Lovato

Doja Cat

En Vogue

Garth Brooks

John Legend

Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix & Sheila E.

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid

Luke Combs

Post Malone featuring Tyla Yahweh

Saint Jhn

Sia

Presenters

Addison Rae

Cher

Garcelle Beauvais

Jane Lynch

Jay Ellis

Jharrel Jerome

Julia Michaels

Lilly Singh

Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms

Nicole Richie

Spencer X

Taraji P. Henson

TwinsthenewTrend

Twitch

Kelly Clarkson Will Give the Opening Performance With ‘Higher Love’

Clarkson is hosting the Billboard Music Awards for the second year in a row, and for the third time. She is also the show’s opening performer. The show’s opening number will be a rendition of Whitney Houston’s ‘Higher Love,’ performed alongside Pentatonix and Sheila E, according to Billboard.

The show was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was originally scheduled for April 29, set to air live from Los Angeles. The announcement was made March 17. Eventually, the date and venue was changed.

Clarkson was enthusiastic about the show in the hours leading up to the ceremony.

“TONIGHT’S THE NIGHT!” she wrote on Twitter. “Let’s do this, @BBMAs! All happening at 8/7c on @NBC! #BBMAs”

She also shared a photo of herself with Garth Brooks, who will receive this year’s icon award.

If you know me then you know I love @GarthBrooks! I've been a fan for years and he has even been a guest on @KellyClarksonTV! Well, he's this year's @BBMAs icon and is performing during the show. 🎶🙌🏻 Tune-in TONIGHT at 8/7c on @NBC! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/VM5acTJOEm — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 14, 2020

“If you know me then you know I love @GarthBrooks!” she wrote. “I’ve been a fan for years and he has even been a guest on @KellyClarksonTV! Well, he’s this year’s @BBMAs icon and is performing during the show. Multiple musical notesRaising hands Tune-in TONIGHT at 8/7c on @NBC! #BBMAs”