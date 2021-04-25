Brad Pitt’s Dating History: Does He Have a Girlfriend Right Now?

Brad Pitt has always been one of Hollywood’s hottest men, and now he’s an eligible bachelor. The A-List actor has made his way around the Los Angeles dating scene, but he is currently single. Some of his famous exes include Gwyneth Paltrow, Jill Schoelen, Christina Applegate, and of course Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

Most recently, Pitt was romantically lined to German model Nicole Poturalski last August. The two were spotted arriving at Le Castellet Airport in France, Us Weekly reported at the time. They were also photographed spending time together at a November 2019 Kanye West concert in Los Angeles and Pitt and Jolie’s Château Miraval rosé vineyard in the South of France shortly after. The two originally met in August 2019 at a premiere party for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood in Berlin.

A source told Us Weekly in September that Pitt thought Poturalski was “beautiful and kind,” but added that it was a more casual relationship. “It’s currently a go-with-the-flow situation, and Nicole’s not running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops,” the source said. “Nicole is [in Los Angeles] a lot for work. That’s where the bulk of her dates with Brad have been.”

Pitt Is Back on the Market

But the casual relationship didn’t last. Page Six reported that Pitt and Poturalski had called it quits a few months later in October 2020. A source told the outlet the couple was, “totally over,” and it happened, “a while back.” They added, “It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be.”

Another source echoed that sentiment, telling People, “Brad hasn’t seen Nicole since August. It was never a relationship. They saw each other a few times and that’s it. You can’t call it a split, because they were never together in the first place. It was a casual fling and that’s it.”

Pitt himself has not confirmed any girlfriends since his separation from Angelina Jolie in September 2016. Pitt and Jolie initially met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004, when he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The actress filed for divorce from Pitt a few months later in March 2005, and Brangelina lived on ever since.

The couple eventually got married nearly ten years later in August 2014. Unfortunately, the couple’s love didn’t work out. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt two years later in August 2016. This decision was made for the health of the family,” the couple’s lawyer, Robert Offer, said in a statement at the time, per Glamour. “She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time.”

Jolie and Pitt’s divorce has not been finalized. Jolie requested primary custody of their six children, but the two have recently been working on their co-parenting relationship. “They definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again,” a source told People last July. “Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie.”

Pitt Has Sparked Romance Rumors Over the Last Few Years

Pitt hasn’t had a high profile girlfriend since Jolie, but that hasn’t stopped the occasional rumors. After he split from Jolie, his ex-girlfriend Sinitta claimed that Pitt wanted to reconnect, per Us Weekly. Pitt dated the British-American singer from 1984 to 1986.

Three years later, rumors circulated that Pitt was dating Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat in 2019. They were spotted spending time together at an art exhibition in Los Angeles, but a source told Us Weekly at the time that the two celebs were, “just friends.”

