Andy Cohen Reveals How ‘Watch What Happen Live’ Can Help Him With Daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen has some big decisions to make now that he’s a girl dad. The 53-year-old “Watch What Happens Live” host welcomed his daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, via surrogate on April 29 and he has shared several updates with fans since then.

On the May 9, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the dad of two – Cohen’s surrogate gave birth to his now-3-year-old son, Benjamin, in February 2019 — revealed that choosing his daughter’s name came easy because he used family names. The Bravo host told fans that his baby girl’s first name honors the family name Louis—his dad and two great grandfathers were all named Louis – and her middle name is after his mom Evelyn.

But as a first-time girl dad, Cohen recently revealed that he may need a little help in other areas as his daughter gets older.

Andy Cohen Is Excited to Do Lucy’s Hair as She Gets Older

While Lucy is still a newborn with not much hair on her head, Cohen looks forward to the day she will have longer locks. In a May 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said having a daughter is “exciting.”

“I’m already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair,” Cohen revealed. “I have a lot of ideas that I’m workshopping.”

The dad of two told the outlet he “already knows how to braid,” but may need help with other hairstyles for his little girl.

“I’ve got the greatest up-close view of hairdos every night on ‘Watch What Happens Live!'” the Bravo host said. “I talk to the hair and makeup people every night at my show.”

Andy Cohen Has Already Received Advice — And Some Designer Gifts — From Several Real Housewives Stars

Cohen also has plenty of experienced girl moms who can give him advice, thanks to his close friendship with several “Real Housewives” stars. When his son Benjamin was born, several Housewives, including “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, offered him parenting advice, according to People. Cohen also got a tip from RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin, who has three sons and two daughters.

“It’s okay to spoil your kids with material things in moderation, but it’s especially important to spoil them with your love, physical contact (lots of hugs and kisses), and attention in abundance! Actions speak louder than toys so make sure to be present (no pun intended) and be there for them, no matter what!” Aydin advised Cohen at the time.

When it comes to baby Lucy, though, she may have a few designer duds in her future. In an Instagram post, Cohen revealed that Lucy was wearing designer Fendi pants and a bedazzled Snoopy t-shirt courtesy of pals Denise Richards and Marie Osmond, respectively. (The fancy items were hand-me-downs of Ben’s.)

According to Bravo TV.com, after Lucy was born, “Real Housewives of New York City“ alum Dorinda Medley sent her a gift of pint-sized Gucci ballerina shoes.

“Thank you, Dorinda,” Cohen said on his Instagram story. “Wow. I mean, these are little beauties, aren’t they? Little beauties for a little beauty.”

