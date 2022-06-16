Andy Cohen Publicly Apologizes to Kyle Richards

Andy Cohen found himself in hot water with Kyle Richards on the June 15 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” when he accidentally spilled that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star had gotten a breast reduction surgery.

During Richards’ WWHL appearance alongside Chloe Fineman, Cohen asked the Bravo star about her breast reduction surgery, which she got three weeks ago. Richards responded by thanking the host for spilling the beans, prompting an apologetic Cohen to react with shock that she hadn’t shared it publicly.

Here is the clip:

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

After Cohen Spilled the News, Richards Confirmed That She Had the Surgery 3 Weeks Ago

During the show, Cohen asked Richards, “How’s the breast reduction working out?” Richards replied, “Oh, thank you for letting everyone know, Andy. Thank you.” Cohen reacted with complete shock, putting his hands over his mouth and saying, “Oh, oh my god. I thought you’ve talked about it.” Richards said she never talked about it and Cohen replied, “But you’ve told me about it so many times. I’m so sorry.”

Richards then explained, “I text Andy all the time. I’m just going to say this. I never told anybody… I had a breast reduction surgery. I never had implants. I had double Ds, no implants. I still don’t have an implant, but I went in, and I said I want smaller boobs. I don’t ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life, and here I am.”

Richards said her breasts are smaller now but it’s hard to tell because “they’re so swollen” as she had the procedure only three weeks ago. Cohen apologized several times as Richards quipped, “I can’t wait to share more things with you tomorrow.” However, it seems as though there are no hard feelings as Richards told Cohen, “It’s okay, I love you.”

Richards Recently Shared That She Is Bedridden Following a Back Injury

On June 9, Richards shared that she’d suffered a back injury and she was bedridden, although she didn’t provide additional details about what happened. In an Instagram Story showing that she was in bed with a food tray, she wrote, “I hurt my back and can not move. This is where I will be for the unforeseeable future.”

The following day, she shared a photo of her two dogs sleeping at the foot of her bed and she wrote that they wouldn’t leave her side. The WWHL episode was likely filmed before Richards suffered her back injury but it’s unclear when exactly she underwent the breast reduction surgery.

Richards also appeared at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5, although the event was actually filmed on June 2. For that occasion, Richards was seen walking the red carpet with many of her RHOBH co-stars and she took to the stage to present an award.

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother