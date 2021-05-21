Andy Cohen’s Latest Instagram Snap Nearly Broke the Internet

Andy Cohen‘s latest Instagram photo has people talking! The television host and radio personality — fresh off of an explosive “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion — shared a picture of himself walking his dog, Wacha Cohen, and no one could get over Andy’s toned legs!

“Had the greatest hang with @therealwacha this week. He is so happy,” Andy captioned the photo. He had been wearing a pair of black shorts, a yellow B-52s T-shirt, and some flip flops as he held Wacha’s leash on a stroll through the streets of New York City. His quad muscles were on full display as he enjoyed some fresh air with his pooch pal.

Fans — and some of Andy’s famous friends — took to the comments section to leave messages about Andy’s physique.

“Quad game on point,” wrote baseball player Randal Grichuk.

“Yessssss Wacha, Arms, and Quads,” his fitness trainer wrote.

“Leg day yesterday! Poppin,” actor Jerry O’Connell commented.

“Bodyodyodyodyodyody,” stylist Brad Goreski added, channeling the popular Megan Thee Stallion song “Body.”

“C’MON LEGS,” fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi wrote.

“Leg’s [sic],” “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Took a Break From Drinking Alcohol on ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ & Lost 12 Pounds

In a February 2020 interview with Bravo Insider, Andy’s long-time personal trainer Stanislav “Stan” Kravchenko opened up about Andy’s fitness journey.

“Andy does look [more] ripped than ever before, and I’m super happy about this. I will say I didn’t dramatically change [the] exercise routine. I think that Andy [prioritizes] his health right now more, and his healthy lifestyle, and he [started] eating cleaner, healthier. He cut down on drinking as well,” Stan told the outlet.

Around that time, Andy had decided to cut back on his alcohol intake.

“I think [the] combination of eating healthy, [cutting] down on drinking, and being very active in the gym, it’s success. [Andy] got success. He got the body he has now,” Stand added.

Andy’s Workout Routine Can Be Done From Home

In an interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Stan revealed what he has Andy do to keep him in tip-top shape — and avoid the dad-bod.

“When we work out, it’s one on one at the gym,” Stan said, telling the outlet that he uses basic movements, such as squats, to challenge the body. If you’re really curious about an Andy-like workout, you can take a virtual class with Stan on the fitness app NEOU.

“So Andy got me in with NEOU,” Stan told told outlet. “Basically my workouts are using weights, resistance bands, and body weight. The class works out like with a superset, I get in a lot of reps, which means the heart rate goes up and there’s cardio. So you’re getting your cardio while you are lifting weights.”

And, in case you’re wondering whether or not you can get results from Stan’s class, the Showbiz Cheatsheet writer said that she tried the workout and couldn’t sit. “Now I’m walking around with ice packs on my thighs,” she wrote.

