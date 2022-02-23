Andy Cohen Receives Mixed Feedback Following Wendy Williams Tribute

Andy Cohen shared some of his feelings on Wendy Williams after reports that the television show host’s daytime talk series was coming to an end. According to CNN, the timeslot will be filled by Sherri Shepherd.

“[Wendy], more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s the ‘Maybe Wendy Show’. She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time,” a rep for Williams said.

Following the announcement, Cohen addressed Williams’ departure from television; she’s been in the business for some 15+ years. During the February 22, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen awarded the “Mazel of the Day” to his “friend,” Wendy Williams — and he received some very mixed feedback.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cohen Shared a Heartfelt Tribute to Williams on WWHL & Later Shared the Video on Instagram

Cohen has known Williams for many years, and he wanted to wish her the very best.

“Wendy Williams started her career in radio, honing her ability to ‘go there’ in interviews before taking daytime television by storm. No matter what was happening in the world, Wendy always made us feel like we were sitting at home, gossiping with friends,” Cohen began.

“She presented herself as one of us, wasn’t afraid to run toward controversy rather than away from it. Her hot takes on hot topics were always a wild ride. If she wasn’t happy with you, by the way, she would let you know it,” he continued.

“But the thing that always made Wendy happy was connecting directly with her audience. When it was time to spill piping hot tea — with a wink and a ‘how you doin’?’ Wendy, you made a very hard job look easy. And we cannot wait to see you back on our screens when you’re feeling up to it. We love you Wendy Williams. We love you Wendy,’ Cohen concluded.

The majority of the feedback that Cohen received on his tribute was positive, but there were several people who didn’t agree with what Cohen had to say, and who expressed such on his post.

Some People Slammed Cohen for Supporting ‘Mean’ Williams

Several of Cohen’s followers weren’t too thrilled with the positive things that Cohen had to say about Williams — and they let him know how they were feeling in the comments section of the post, which was shared on Instagram after it aired on WWHL.

“Is it me? I don’t get it? I always thought she seemed mean and not funny and a bit off,” one person wrote.

“Wendy has time and again said horrible things about people on her show. I’m glad her platform for hate is gone,” another person wrote.

“No Andy no. She was a mean gossip. What goes around comes around. Good riddance,” a third comment read.

“Toxicity be gone,” a fourth social media user added.

“She’s problematic on multiple fronts and toxic. She’s a horrible person. She’s been particularly unkind to LGBT. Why do you support her?” another comment read.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Doesn’t Follow any Housewives on Instagram — or His Finsta — Here’s Why