Andy Cohen Shares Photo of ‘New’ Watch What Happens Live Hosts

Andy Cohen has been the host of “Watch What Happens Live“ since 2009. The popular Bravo host has taped more than 1468 episodes of the late-night chatfest, according to IMDb. In addition to Real Housewives stars and other Bravolebrities, Cohen’s show has featured interviews with everyone from Cher to Oprah Winfrey.

Cohen once told The Hollywood Reporter that he has ”grown” as a host since the early days of WWHL. “Look, I’m no David Letterman, but I definitely feel like in my own little ways I’ve grown,” he said.

During a 2020 appearance on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast, Cohen also admitted he didn’t know how long WWHL will stay on the air.

“I know that I will be pulled at some point,” Cohen told Pellegrino at the time. “It could be next year. Who knows, I try to keep everything in perspective.”

But the show is still going strong. In January 2022, Bravo renewed “Watch What Happens Live” through 2023, according to Deadline. But does that mean Cohen will remain the host through its 15th year on the air?

Andy Cohen Joked That He is Being Replaced on WWHL

Andy Cohen tricked fans with an epic April Fools Day joke on April 1, 2022. The TV host shared a photo of his 3-year-old son, Benjamin, and pal Anderson Cooper’s 2-year-old son, Wyatt, taking over the Bravo Clubhouse where WWHL is taped. In the photo, a beaming Ben sat in his famous dad’s hosting chair and smiled at a cautious-looking Wyatt, who was in another seat.

“New WWHL co-hosts Ben & Wyatt are taking over my show. Thanks for a great run, Bravo!” Cohen captioned the pic.

Cohen’s post received a huge response from fans and fellow Bravo stars.

“Omg my new bosses!” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs.

“This is the cutest,” added Dolores Catania.

“Love Love Love this,” agreed Teresa Giudice.

“Legacy,” chimed in “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne.

“OH MY GODDDDDD my heart,” added RHOBH’s Kyle Richards.

“OMG CUTEST EVER!!!!!!” wrote Lisa Rinna.

Other fans noted that the dynamic between the toddlers looked familiar.

“The look Wyatt is giving Ben is a look we’ve seen from their dads!” one fan cracked.

And others said the only thing missing was a drink from the Clubhouse bar.

“Where are their drinks? They each need a sippy cup!” one fan joked.

Benjamin Has Been to the Bravo Clubhouse Before

Cohen welcomed Ben in February 2019 via surrogate, and he’s been a doting dad ever since. He frequently shares father-son photos of him and Ben on Instagram.

In October 2021, Cohen shared an Instagram photo of Ben hanging out with him at work, with the caption, “Yesterday was Take Your Son To The Clubhouse Day!”

But it may be a while before young Ben is schooled enough on the Housewives to be able to interview any of them. In an October 2021 interview on “Sunday Today,” Cohen revealed that he only lets his son watch TV on the weekend—and only “Sesame Street.”

“I will say, I screen an inordinate amount of ‘Housewives,’ and [Ben] is always coming up to my desk while I’m watching and I’m like ‘No, no no. You are not watching this,’” Cohen admitted.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back