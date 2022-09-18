Andy Cohen Scripted Show in the Works for NBC

Andy Cohen’s book is being made into a scripted television show for NBC, Variety reported.

Andy Cohen’s Book Is Being Turned Into a Scripted Show: ‘Most Talkative Is a Series About Not Fitting Into Any One Box & Figuring out How to Build Your Own’

According to Variety, a new show is in the works inspired by Andy Cohen’s book Most Talkative: Stories from the Front Lines of Pop Culture

The show is being described as a “coming of age comedy” which is being made by Universal Television and Blumhouse Television, the outlet reported.

The outlet reported that “Most Talkative follows a fictionalized 13-year-old Andy Cohen coming of age in 1980s St Louis. He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner, and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama. Most Talkative is a series about not fitting into any one box and figuring out how to build your own.”

The show will be scripted.

“I’m tickled to use my childhood as the jumping off point for what I know will be a hilarious show, and to work with an incredible team, including my pal Jason Blum and UTV,” Cohen told the outlet.”

The show is “written by Gordon Greenberg and Michael Weiner and directed by Emmy winner Todd Holland,” the outlet reported.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the show has no release date announced yet.

Andy Cohen Introduced His Son to the Music of Cher & He Thought She Was Like Elsa From ‘Frozen’

On September 16, Cohen shared the music of Cher with his 3 year old son, Ben. He captured the whole thing on video.

“She was a singer,” Ben said. “She was singing too loud for me.”

“She was singing too loud for you?” Cohen replied. “You loved it. Who did she remind you of?”

Ben didn’t respond right away so Cohen prompted him, “She reminded you of Elsa, right?” he said.”Because they’re both good singers.”

Fans and famous friends flocked to the comments to respond to the video.

“One thing about kids they are going to tell ‘Their’ truth He said what he said,” former RHOA star Porsha Williams wrote.

Sutton Stracke, of RHOBH fame said “I really want to come babysit.”

RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs commented, “Cher-ing!!)

