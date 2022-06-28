Fans Think Ariana Madix Looks Unrecognizable in new Video

Ariana Madix is the latest “Vanderpump Rules” star to start her own podcast. She has officially joined Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder in the podcast ranks.

The reality star linked up with Dear Media to bring “Earth to Ariana” to life. The podcast’s first official episode went live on June 21, 2022.

“Get ready to be comfortable being uncomfortable,” reads a caption from Dear Media, announcing the launch of the pod. So far, Madix has just been feeling things out and has discussed different topics from mental health to self-care.

On the first episode, Madix admitted that she’s very green when it comes to podcasting and she’s hoping to get the hang of it after she records a few episodes.

Dear Media shared a clip from the pod in which Madix chats with a pal while wearing cozy clothes and drinking Pedialyte. Several fans have already listened to the podcast and have shared their reactions on social media. Additionally, many felt that Madix looked unrecognizable in the video clip.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Thought Madix Looked Wildly Different in a Podcast Clip

Madix made sure that she was dressed comfortably for her podcast, which she compared to a “sleepover.” She had on a light blue, pin-striped top — which very well may have been part of a pajama set — and an oversized cream sweater. She wore her blond hair straight with a center part and had minimal makeup on her face.

A Reddit thread about Madix’s podcast took shape on June 22, 2022, in which fans reacted to the announcement — and Madix’s look.

“She looks unrecognizable here,” one person wrote.

“It doesn’t look like her. I was thinking it looked more like Landon Clements from Southern Charm,” another comment read.

“She looks so different, I didn’t recognize her,” a third person said.

“I thought it was Meredith Grey! Lol,” someone else chimed in.

“She looks drunk or hung over…slurring, swollen squinty eyes, shiny nose, the pedialyte? Come on,” someone on Instagram wrote.

“She looks like @leannrimes,” another Instagram user said.

Madix Received Mixed Reactions to Her Podcast News

Fans had mixed reactions to the news that Madix started her own podcast.

“Even though I like her, I have no drive to consume independent content by her. I would say the same about other cast members they aren’t entertaining on their own – but with Ariana I have a feeling it would also make me like her less lol,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“I listened to the episode today! I thought it was cute. I will say that there wasn’t a clear direction or purpose, it was mostly her & Simon Curtis chit chatting and joking around. It was still enjoyable to listen to as background noise when I took my dog for a walk though. Very lighthearted and positive energy,” someone else wrote.

“I don’t get the appeal. She’s kinda…full of herself,” read another comment.

“I’m down to listen,” a fourth person said.

“HARD PASS,” another Reddit user commented.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Reveals He & Brittany Cartwright Are Moving Out of California